Pete Hegseth's 'Embarrassing' Behavior Exposed: Defense Sec. 'Doesn't Understand Anything' and Is in 'Over His Head' During Classified Briefings, Democrat Claims
March 18 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is a walking disaster, according to a Democratic representative, who has pulled back the curtain on his behavior during classified briefings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
James Walkinshaw, who currently serves on the Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, claims the Secretary of Defense isn't exactly fit to be in his position.
Pete Hegseth 'Doesn't Understand Strategy'
The 43-year-old revealed he has witnessed Hegseth in classified sessions and only has one thought: He's "embarrassed for him." Walkinshaw claimed the former Fox News personality "can do nothing beyond read the script," and he apparently cannot handle detailed questions.
Walkinshaw noted the 45-year-old also struggles to understand anything thrown his way.
"I see Pete Hegseth in classified briefings, and I am embarrassed for him. He can do nothing beyond read the script that's given him," Walkinshaw told Pablo Manriquez of Pablo Reports on the Meidas Network.
He added, "He can't answer detailed questions. He doesn't understand the strategy, not that there is one; he doesn't understand the tactical or operational questions."
Pete Hegseth Has Meltdown Over Headlines
"He is in way the hell over his head," Walkinshaw added. Hegseth has been unsuccessful when it comes to remaining calm during his public appearances, especially when responding to questions about the war in Iran.
On March 10, Hegseth had a complete meltdown about the war when pressed by reporters, and even pointed out how much he is looking forward to the planned merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.
"I know that everything is written intentionally," Hegseth raged behind the podium. "For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that's what they do."
Hegseth then suggested the headline should instead read, "How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted."
No More Press Photographers to Make Defense Sec. Look Bad
After losing it over CNN and their "fake news," Hegseth went off, "The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better!" Earlier this month, Ellison's company reached a deal to acquire CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.
While many expect Ellison to urge CNN to favor President Trump, he previously claimed the longtime network will keep its "editorial independence... It's maintained at CBS. It'll be maintained at CNN."
Hegseth, who in September 2025 also appeared to lose his mind over "fat" soldiers while giving a speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, wants to make sure he looks good during his rants.
According to the Washington Post, Hegseth's team called recent photos taken of him "unflattering," leading the Defense Department to ban press photographers from briefings.
At a March 2 briefing following the February 28 attack on Iran, which left leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead, several outlets sent photographers to capture Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
However, after the photos were published, members of Hegseth's staff reportedly notified colleagues their boss didn't look great. In response, Hegseth's team decided to boot photographers from the March 4 and March 10 briefings, according to insiders.
"In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said in a statement at the time.
Hegseth has been accused of being self-absorbed, and despite rejecting rumors that he ordered a personal makeup studio to be built for him, critics claimed he recently wore some while working out with his son.