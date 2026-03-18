Pete Hegseth's 'Embarrassing' Behavior Exposed: Defense Sec. 'Doesn't Understand Anything' and Is in 'Over His Head' During Classified Briefings, Democrat Claims

The 43-year-old revealed he has witnessed Hegseth in classified sessions and only has one thought: He's "embarrassed for him." Walkinshaw claimed the former Fox News personality "can do nothing beyond read the script," and he apparently cannot handle detailed questions.

Walkinshaw noted the 45-year-old also struggles to understand anything thrown his way.

"I see Pete Hegseth in classified briefings, and I am embarrassed for him. He can do nothing beyond read the script that's given him," Walkinshaw told Pablo Manriquez of Pablo Reports on the Meidas Network.

He added, "He can't answer detailed questions. He doesn't understand the strategy, not that there is one; he doesn't understand the tactical or operational questions."