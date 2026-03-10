Iran Issues Chilling Warning to Trump After Prez Says New Supreme Leader Can't 'Live in Peace' — 'Be Careful Not to Be Eliminated'

Iranian security official Ali Larijani responded with a fiery message aimed directly at Trump.

"[Iran] is not afraid of your empty threats," Larijani said. "Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Take care of yourself not to be eliminated!"

The exchange comes amid escalating tensions in the region and just days after a man linked to Iran was convicted of plotting to assassinate Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, prosecutors say, was trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was found guilty of orchestrating the assassination plan.

According to the Justice Department, the plot was intended as retaliation for Trump's 2020 order that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Officials said Merchant traveled to the United States in April 2024 after spending time in Iran and attempted to recruit individuals in New York, whom he believed were hitmen.

The plan unraveled when one of his contacts alerted the FBI.

Merchant later admitted the IRGC sent him to carry out political killings, including targeting Trump.