Iran Issues Chilling Warning to Trump After Prez Says New Supreme Leader Can't 'Live in Peace' — 'Be Careful Not to Be Eliminated'
March 10 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Iran has issued a stark warning to Donald Trump after the president publicly criticized the country's newly installed Supreme Leader and threatened further military action if tensions escalate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an interview with Fox News, Trump blasted Iran's leadership and predicted its new ruler, Mojtaba Khamenei, would struggle to maintain stability.
'Death, Fire, and Fury'
The president said he does not believe the leader can "live in peace" and added he was "not happy with the appointment," per the Daily Mail.
Trump also warned Iran it could face devastating consequences if it interferes with global oil shipping routes.
He threatened that the U.S. could unleash "death, fire, and fury" if the Strait of Hormuz — a key channel for the world’s oil supply — remains blocked.
'Take Care of Yourself Not To Be Eliminated!'
Iranian security official Ali Larijani responded with a fiery message aimed directly at Trump.
"[Iran] is not afraid of your empty threats," Larijani said. "Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Take care of yourself not to be eliminated!"
The exchange comes amid escalating tensions in the region and just days after a man linked to Iran was convicted of plotting to assassinate Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.
Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national, prosecutors say, was trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was found guilty of orchestrating the assassination plan.
According to the Justice Department, the plot was intended as retaliation for Trump's 2020 order that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
Officials said Merchant traveled to the United States in April 2024 after spending time in Iran and attempted to recruit individuals in New York, whom he believed were hitmen.
The plan unraveled when one of his contacts alerted the FBI.
Merchant later admitted the IRGC sent him to carry out political killings, including targeting Trump.
Donald Trump Threatens Iran
Meanwhile, tensions surrounding Iran's new leadership continue to intensify.
Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was officially confirmed as Supreme Leader by Iran's 88-member governing assembly.
Trump warned the new leader would face consequences if he pursued aggressive policies, previously saying Iran's leader would "not last long if he doesn't get approval from us."
"We want to make sure that we don't have to go back every 10 years, when you don't have a president like me that's not going to do it," he added.
The president also warned in a Truth Social post: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far."
'We've Already Won'
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled the country is unlikely to restart negotiations with Washington anytime soon.
"After three rounds of negotiation, the American team in the negotiation said itself that we made a big progress," Araghchi said to PBS, per the Daily Mail. "Still, they decided to attack us. So, I don't think talking to the Americans anymore would be on our agenda anymore."
He added: "We are well prepared to continue attacking them with our missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes."
As military operations continue, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned the next phase of strikes would intensify.
"Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran," he said. "The most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes. Intelligence more refined, and better than ever."
Trump has insisted the conflict could soon come to an end.
"We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough...we're going to go further," Trump said, adding: "We could call it a tremendous success right now… or we could go further, and we're going to go further. We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated."