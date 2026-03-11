FBI Warns California of 'Surprise Attack' From Iran as Retaliation for Trump Bombing Country and Launching War

The alert noted: "Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran."

The FBI added: "We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."

The alert was revealed as Trump has not backed away from attacking Iran, even boasting after taking out Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

"I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well, I got him first." Trump recently said.