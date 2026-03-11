FBI Warns California of 'Surprise Attack' From Iran as Retaliation for Trump Bombing Country and Launching War
March 11 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
California could be the first target for Iran as the West Coast has been alerted to a possible attack following President Trump's bombing and killing the country's leader, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an ABC News report, the FBI has warned the state the Islamic Republic could launch drones as revenge for the war.
The FBI's Warning to California
The alert noted: "Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran."
The FBI added: "We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."
The alert was revealed as Trump has not backed away from attacking Iran, even boasting after taking out Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
"I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well, I got him first." Trump recently said.
When Will The War End According to Donald Trump?
In 2024, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed a plot that involved killing Trump: "The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump."
Khamenei was reported dead on February 28. His son, Mojtaba, was named Iran's new Supreme Leader on March 8.
While the FBI's newly surfaced warning did not include any details on how drone-capable ships would make it to the US coast, officials have been concerned for years that Tehran might "forward-deploy" hardware in anticipation of a battle.
Despite the fears, Trump doesn't think the war will last much longer, as he claimed it will end "soon," as there is "practically nothing left to target."
“Little this and that… Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump added, and added the war, which has led to the deaths of seven American soldiers, was only designed to go on for six weeks.
He boasted, "The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period.”
Trump later told reporters Iran has "lost their air force, they have no anti-aircraft apparatus at all. They have no radar. Their leaders are gone. And we could do a lot worse."
However, Israel’s defense minister claimed there was no time limit to the US-Israeli operation against Iran.
An Eerie Threat to Iran's New Leader
Israel Katz explained, "The operation will continue without any time limit, as long as required, until we accomplish all objectives and achieve victory in the campaign."
Trump has already offered a warning to Khamenei's son, who has now taken over the reins from his late father. The president said the new leader would face consequences if he pursued aggressive policies.
He sent an eerie threat to the country's new leader, claiming he would "not last long if he doesn't get approval from us."
He explained: "We want to make sure that we don't have to go back every 10 years, when you don't have a president like me that's not going to do it."