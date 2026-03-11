Ted Cruz Goes Off on Trolls Over Fake Photo of Him Wearing Tiny Israel-Themed Bikini — As He Quips He Looks 'Quite Fetching' in the Swimwear
March 11 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET
A bizarre fake photo of Ted Cruz has been making rounds online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, March 10, while speaking at a Washington, D.C., conference on anti-Semitism, the Texas senator said he can't escape a nearly-nude edited image of himself wearing an Israel-themed bikini.
Ted Cruz Bikini Photo
"I have seen more anti-Semitism in the last 18 months on the Right than at any point in my lifetime," he said. "A year and a half ago, I could not have imagined we would be here having this conversation. And it is growing. And it is gaining real purchase, especially with young people."
"I could tweet this morning, ‘Good morning,’ and hundreds of anti-Semitic responses would immediately fill my social media," he claimed.
Cruz's vocal support of Israel also appears to have made him a target for an odd brand of online trolling.
"Turns out, I’ve seen many times an image of myself in a bikini with the flag of Israel," he continued. "I never knew that I looked quite fetching in a bikini."
In one of the wild photos found on X, which appears to be created using AI, Cruz is smiling while holding up three fingers as he wears a tiny white and blue bikini top. A similar image shows Cruz in the same bikini as he eats a stick of butter.
"Look, there are many lessons one can learn from President Trump, but one of the lessons is just to not give a d---," the politician added. "There is a power to fearlessness. There is a power to speaking the truth and letting the idiots say what they will."
Ted Cruz Trashes Tucker Carlson
Cruz also called out other controversial political commentators, including far-right streamer Nick Fuentes and ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
He insisted anti-Semitism "is being spread by loud voices, the most consequential of whom is Tucker Carlson."
"I believe Tucker Carlson is the single most dangerous demagogue in this country," he continued. "And I’ll tell you, I’ve made the decision that I’m going to take him on directly."
The senator added that controversial voices like Fuentes are "easy to denounce," but Carlson is seemingly more respected in certain circles.
"I actually think it’s a tell among a Republican politician if they’ll denounce Fuentes but are scared to say Tucker’s name," Cruz said at the time. "That tells you a great deal."
This isn't the firsts time Cruz has called out the conservative news host. On a recent installment of Cruz's podcast, Verdict, he claimed Carlson had "all but declared war on President Trump’s foreign policy" after criticizing the attacks on Iran.
He then played a clip of Carlson ranting about his bizarre definition of what "unconditional surrender" in Iran meant.
"That is like some of the most anti-American propaganda I’ve ever seen spewed by someone like Tucker Carlson," he said. "It is a new low even for him. And that and the bar keeps dropping day after day."