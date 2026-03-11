Ted Cruz Goes Off on Trolls Over Fake Photo of Him Wearing Tiny Israel-Themed Bikini — As He Quips He Looks 'Quite Fetching' in the Swimwear

"I have seen more anti-Semitism in the last 18 months on the Right than at any point in my lifetime," he said. "A year and a half ago, I could not have imagined we would be here having this conversation. And it is growing. And it is gaining real purchase, especially with young people."

"I could tweet this morning, ‘Good morning,’ and hundreds of anti-Semitic responses would immediately fill my social media," he claimed.

Cruz's vocal support of Israel also appears to have made him a target for an odd brand of online trolling.

"Turns out, I’ve seen many times an image of myself in a bikini with the flag of Israel," he continued. "I never knew that I looked quite fetching in a bikini."