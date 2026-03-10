Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Slams Trump Over 'Stupid' Attack on Iran After the Prez Campaigned on 'No More War' — 'It Just Seems So Insane'

Joe Rogan said the attacks on Iran seem 'insane.'
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube; MEGA

Joe Rogan said the attacks on Iran seem 'insane' after Donald Trump's campaign promises.

March 10 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Rogan famously endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but when it comes to the ongoing conflict with Iran, the podcaster isn't pulling any punches.

During his Tuesday, March 10, installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 58-year-old trashed the recent attacks, claiming they didn't "make any sense," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Questions Trump's Campaign Promises

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Joe Rogan admitted many people 'feel betrayed' by the conflict with Iran.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan admitted many people 'feel betrayed' by the conflict with Iran.

Pointing out that Trump, 79, memorably campaigned on avoiding endless and unnecessary wars, Rogan said the POTUS' decision to coordinate attacks on Iran with Israel "just seems so insane."

"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" he continued. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests," Rogan said, later adding, "Clearly Israel wanted this."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Torches Iran Attacks

Megyn Kelly railed against the attacks on Iran.
Source: @TheMegynKellyShow/YouTube

Megyn Kelly railed against the attacks on Iran.

Rogan isn't the only former Trump supporter who has lashed out at the attacks. Earlier this month, Megyn Kelly questioned who the men and women in the military were fighting and dying for.

"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel," she said in a recent episode of her SiriusXM show.

Since her remarks, the death toll has shot up to at least seven with around 150 troops wounded in the conflict, according to Mediaite.

"Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us," she added. "And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel's war."

Trump later hit back at Kelly's comments, suggesting that she should "study her history book a little bit."

"Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me," he told Fox News at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

More Ex-MAGA Fans Chime in

Tucker Carlson called the war with Iran 'disgusting.'
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson called the war with Iran 'disgusting.'

Former MAGA member Tucker Carlson also turned on Trump, calling the bombing "absolutely disgusting and evil" in a sit-down with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been feuding with the Prez for several months, also called him out in a fiery social media post.

"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick f------ liars," she penned. "We voted for America First and ZERO wars."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Donald Trump

Iran Issues Chilling Warning to Trump After Prez Says New Supreme Leader Can't 'Live in Peace' — 'Be Careful Not to Be Eliminated'

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Inside Shock Claims Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Donald and Melania Trump — As Prez Desperately Attempts to Distance Himself From Vile Pedo

Iran War 'Pretty Much' Over

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Donald Trump said the war is 'very complete, pretty much.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the war is 'very complete, pretty much.'

As backlash from both sides of the aisle continues, Trump surprisingly announced the conflict was nearly over.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much," he said in a phone interview with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. "They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.