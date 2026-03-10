Joe Rogan Slams Trump Over 'Stupid' Attack on Iran After the Prez Campaigned on 'No More War' — 'It Just Seems So Insane'
March 10 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan famously endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, but when it comes to the ongoing conflict with Iran, the podcaster isn't pulling any punches.
During his Tuesday, March 10, installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 58-year-old trashed the recent attacks, claiming they didn't "make any sense," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joe Rogan Questions Trump's Campaign Promises
Pointing out that Trump, 79, memorably campaigned on avoiding endless and unnecessary wars, Rogan said the POTUS' decision to coordinate attacks on Iran with Israel "just seems so insane."
"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?" he continued. "He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it."
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests," Rogan said, later adding, "Clearly Israel wanted this."
Megyn Kelly Torches Iran Attacks
Rogan isn't the only former Trump supporter who has lashed out at the attacks. Earlier this month, Megyn Kelly questioned who the men and women in the military were fighting and dying for.
"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel," she said in a recent episode of her SiriusXM show.
Since her remarks, the death toll has shot up to at least seven with around 150 troops wounded in the conflict, according to Mediaite.
"Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us," she added. "And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel's war."
Trump later hit back at Kelly's comments, suggesting that she should "study her history book a little bit."
"Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me," he told Fox News at the time.
More Ex-MAGA Fans Chime in
Former MAGA member Tucker Carlson also turned on Trump, calling the bombing "absolutely disgusting and evil" in a sit-down with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been feuding with the Prez for several months, also called him out in a fiery social media post.
"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick f------ liars," she penned. "We voted for America First and ZERO wars."
Iran War 'Pretty Much' Over
As backlash from both sides of the aisle continues, Trump surprisingly announced the conflict was nearly over.
"I think the war is very complete, pretty much," he said in a phone interview with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang. "They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force."