Joe Rogan Slams Trump Over 'Stupid' Attack on Iran After the Prez Campaigned on 'No More War' — 'It Just Seems So Insane'

Rogan isn't the only former Trump supporter who has lashed out at the attacks. Earlier this month, Megyn Kelly questioned who the men and women in the military were fighting and dying for.

"My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel," she said in a recent episode of her SiriusXM show.

Since her remarks, the death toll has shot up to at least seven with around 150 troops wounded in the conflict, according to Mediaite.

"Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us," she added. "And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel's war."

Trump later hit back at Kelly's comments, suggesting that she should "study her history book a little bit."

"Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me," he told Fox News at the time.