EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie Mercilessly Mocked for 'Finally Doing the Right Thing' and Quitting Anti-Slavery Charity Amid Andrew Windsor's Sex-Trafficking Links
March 10 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie has stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her move has sparked sharp mockery, with critics saying she has "finally done the right thing" amid the escalating scandal surrounding her father Andrew Windsor.
Eugenie, 35, had served as patron of the London-based human rights organization for seven years before quietly ending her formal role.
The departure comes after Andrew, 66, formerly the Duke of York, was arrested at his Sandringham home last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office following revelations linked to the Epstein Files released by the U.S. government. Andrew was released under investigation around 12 hours later and has not been charged with any crime. The scandal has intensified scrutiny of his long-standing association with the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Anti-Slavery International confirmed Eugenie's departure in a statement.
The organization said: "After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."
Charity Exit Follows Surge Of Public Scrutiny
There has been no suggestion of wrongdoing by Eugenie herself, and the princess has not publicly commented on her father's arrest. Her profile has since been removed from the charity's website, where she had previously been praised for working "across the board with leaders in the fight against modern slavery."
Sources familiar with public reaction say the timing of the decision has prompted a wave of commentary online.
One insider who monitors royal public sentiment said: "Princess Eugenie has been mercilessly mocked by some critics who say she has only 'finally' done the right thing by quitting the anti-slavery charity while the Andrew Windsor s---trafficking controversy continues to dominate headlines."
Royal Family Fallout Intensifies Pressure
The source added the criticism reflects the intense scrutiny surrounding the York family and Epstein's s-- trafficking and grooming network, which have been branded modern forms of slavery.
The insider said: "Even though there is absolutely no allegation against Eugenie herself, the association with an anti-slavery organization has become uncomfortable, and heavily ironic, territory for her while the Andrew Windsor situation remains unresolved."
Another royal watcher said the decision likely reflects an effort to shield both the charity and the princess' family from further controversy.
The insider said: "Stepping away from the patronage may simply have been the most practical way to avoid drawing additional attention to the charity during an already volatile moment."
York Sisters Focus On Protecting Their Families
Eugenie remains active in other professional roles. She works as a director at the art gallery Hauser and Wirth and co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville, an initiative focused on raising awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking.
The controversy surrounding Andrew has also reportedly placed emotional strain on his daughters. According to earlier reports, Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice, 37, have been concentrating on protecting their children from the fallout of the investigation.
Eugenie shares sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank. Beatrice is the mother of daughters Sienna and Athena with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and is also stepmother to his son Christopher, known as Wolfie.
Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years due to their years-long connections to Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges in the United States.
Following Andrew's arrest, Thames Valley Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing. King Charles, 77, has also addressed the situation publicly, with the monarch curtly stating about the police probe into his younger brother: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."