EXCLUSIVE: Princess Eugenie Mercilessly Mocked for 'Finally Doing the Right Thing' and Quitting Anti-Slavery Charity Amid Andrew Windsor's Sex-Trafficking Links

Eugenie remains active in other professional roles. She works as a director at the art gallery Hauser and Wirth and co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville, an initiative focused on raising awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking.

The controversy surrounding Andrew has also reportedly placed emotional strain on his daughters. According to earlier reports, Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice, 37, have been concentrating on protecting their children from the fallout of the investigation.

Eugenie shares sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank. Beatrice is the mother of daughters Sienna and Athena with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and is also stepmother to his son Christopher, known as Wolfie.

Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years due to their years-long connections to Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges in the United States.

Following Andrew's arrest, Thames Valley Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing. King Charles, 77, has also addressed the situation publicly, with the monarch curtly stating about the police probe into his younger brother: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."