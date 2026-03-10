'Don't Try This At Home': Megyn Kelly Torches Meghan Markle's $62 As Ever Chocolate Bars After Taste-Test On Camera
March 10 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly decided to give "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's As Ever merch a taste test after being sent some of the items from a pal and gave a massive "thumbs down" to the "disgusting" items, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative darling tried out the chocolate bars and fruit spreads after being sent them by a frequent guest on The Megyn Kelly Show, Britt Mayer. Kelly went on to give brutally honest reviews as she tried out the items in front of her viewers.
Mocking Meghan Markle's Edible Dried Flower Sprinkles
Kelly acknowledged, while holding up the box of four different As Ever chocolate bar flavors, "The packaging is pretty. I have to give her that." They came wrapped in floral designs, which the ex-royal offered for sale as a Valentine's item.
"I like the flowers. You know, that's her big thing. You have to put edible flowers on everything that you know may or may not actually be edible," the MAGA darling cracked about the infamous item Markle used throughout her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, regardless of what she was cooking or baking.
"And this pretty box with just four chocolate bars in it cost $62," Kelly marveled while wondering who would spend that kind of money on "this crap."
Megyn Kelly Calls Meghan Markle's Chocolate Bars 'Absolutely Disgusting'
Kelly said she "tried the raspberry spread sea salt dark chocolate first, and I'm not going to lie, it was disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. Cannot recommend you stay away from it more strongly than I do."
She continued, "Then I went to shortbread cookies, bee pollen, milk chocolate. I mean, shortbread cookie sounds good, right? So, I opened it up to see what this is all about. So, it's more chocolate with some sort of orange spread on it. I guess that's the bee pollen."
"Also disgusting. Don't recommend. So, thumbs down on the $62 chocolates," Kelly sneered.
'Kind of Gross' As Ever Fruit Spread
Mayer also sent Kelly two of Markle's As Ever fruit spreads, including jars of raspberry and strawberry. On the first flavor, the former Fox News host said the texture was "kind of gross."
After tasting it on camera, Kelly didn't hate it, but she did scoff at the price.
"Yeah, it's good. It's your typical raspberry jam. The problem is she's charging $12 a jar for this. And you can get jam that tastes just as good, if not better, for $4," she noted.
'Cheesy Little Packaging'
Kelly then went into how the extra expense for the product might have gone into the cheap packaging and extras.
"You're paying all that extra money so you can get Megan Markle to send you a stupid little card that reads 'enjoy' in her lame little calligraphy on one side and 'As Ever' on the other," she noted while holding up the piece of paper.
"Then there's the cheesy little packaging for the jams, which I have to tell you is in a very cheap little cardboard circular thing. I guess she was trying to be fancy, but it was a fail," Kelly said of the "keepsake packaging" that the brand charges an extra $3 for.
"And again, the As Ever thing, I've just got to say it's so it's used. It's not clever. It's not a play on words that you find fun. It sounds like someone who's trying to offer this ephemeral brand to entice you into another world that doesn't get you there," the former Today host scoffed.
In what turned out to be perfect timing, Netflix confirmed during Kelly's taping that it was cutting ties with As Ever after originally partnering with Markle. It allowed the host to crow about how the streamer was finally dumping the "polarizing brand."