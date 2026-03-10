'Don't Try This At Home': Megyn Kelly Torches Meghan Markle's $62 As Ever Chocolate Bars After Taste-Test On Camera

Kelly then went into how the extra expense for the product might have gone into the cheap packaging and extras.

"You're paying all that extra money so you can get Megan Markle to send you a stupid little card that reads 'enjoy' in her lame little calligraphy on one side and 'As Ever' on the other," she noted while holding up the piece of paper.

"Then there's the cheesy little packaging for the jams, which I have to tell you is in a very cheap little cardboard circular thing. I guess she was trying to be fancy, but it was a fail," Kelly said of the "keepsake packaging" that the brand charges an extra $3 for.

"And again, the As Ever thing, I've just got to say it's so it's used. It's not clever. It's not a play on words that you find fun. It sounds like someone who's trying to offer this ephemeral brand to entice you into another world that doesn't get you there," the former Today host scoffed.

In what turned out to be perfect timing, Netflix confirmed during Kelly's taping that it was cutting ties with As Ever after originally partnering with Markle. It allowed the host to crow about how the streamer was finally dumping the "polarizing brand."