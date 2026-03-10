Dolly Parton Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Throwbacks Before Her Lips Were Pumped With Filler
March 10 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's famously plump pout has become a signature part of her ultra-glamorous look, but resurfaced throwback photos from the early days of the country legend's career reveal a very different smile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The surprising snapshots show the singer with much thinner, more natural lips before she reportedly began to experiment with filler.
How Have Dolly Parton's Lips Changed Over the Years?
The country legend has never shied away from discussing cosmetic procedures. In fact, she's been refreshingly candid about her decision to tweak her appearance whenever she sees fit.
"Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about," Parton wrote in her autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. "I have done it, and I will do it again when something in my mirror doesn't look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton."
Dolly Parton's Lips From the 1960s to the 1970s
Early photos from the 1960s show a fresh-faced Parton before the bold beauty look she later embraced. In a 1965 portrait taken in Nashville, the future superstar appears almost unrecognizable without the rhinestones and dramatic makeup she would later become famous for, according to The List.
Her hair was styled in a trendy beehive typical of the era, while her lips looked naturally full but softly defined.
By the early 1970s, when Parton rose to national fame on The Porter Wagoner Show, her beauty routine had grown more dramatic. She sported graphic eyeliner and her now-iconic platinum blonde hair, but her lips still appeared natural at the time.
Dolly Parton's Lips From the 1980s to the 2000s
In the 1980s, when Parton starred in the hit film 9 to 5, her glamorous stage persona was firmly established.
Photos from that era show her rocking big hair and bold outfits, though her lips remained noticeably thinner than the fuller pout fans associate with her today.
As beauty trends shifted in the 1990s — when collagen lip fillers began gaining popularity — Parton appeared to experiment with a more exaggerated look.
By the early 2000s, images show her embracing a fuller style, sometimes enhanced with makeup tricks like overlining and metallic lip colors designed to create the illusion of volume.
'I'm Real Where It Counts'
Despite the changing trends, Parton has always stayed true to her unapologetically glamorous aesthetic.
"I may look fake," the singer once told The Guardian in a 2011 interview. "But I'm real where it counts."