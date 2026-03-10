Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Throwbacks Before Her Lips Were Pumped With Filler

image of Dolly Parton
Source: mega

From a 1960s beehive to rhinestone glam, old photos reveal Dolly Parton’s striking transformation over six decades.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton's famously plump pout has become a signature part of her ultra-glamorous look, but resurfaced throwback photos from the early days of the country legend's career reveal a very different smile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The surprising snapshots show the singer with much thinner, more natural lips before she reportedly began to experiment with filler.

Article continues below advertisement

How Have Dolly Parton's Lips Changed Over the Years?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Dolly Parton looked nearly unrecognizable in early throwback photos showing her naturally shaped lips before her signature pout.
Source: mega

Dolly Parton looked nearly unrecognizable in early throwback photos showing her naturally shaped lips before her signature pout.

The country legend has never shied away from discussing cosmetic procedures. In fact, she's been refreshingly candid about her decision to tweak her appearance whenever she sees fit.

"Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about," Parton wrote in her autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. "I have done it, and I will do it again when something in my mirror doesn't look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton."

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton's Lips From the 1960s to the 1970s

image of A 1960s portrait captured the future country legend with softly defined lips and a youthful, natural smile.
Source: mega

A '60s portrait captured the future country legend with softly defined lips and a youthful smile.

Early photos from the 1960s show a fresh-faced Parton before the bold beauty look she later embraced. In a 1965 portrait taken in Nashville, the future superstar appears almost unrecognizable without the rhinestones and dramatic makeup she would later become famous for, according to The List.

Her hair was styled in a trendy beehive typical of the era, while her lips looked naturally full but softly defined.

By the early 1970s, when Parton rose to national fame on The Porter Wagoner Show, her beauty routine had grown more dramatic. She sported graphic eyeliner and her now-iconic platinum blonde hair, but her lips still appeared natural at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton's Lips From the 1980s to the 2000s

image of During her early fame on 'The Porter Wagoner Show', Parton's lips still appeared natural before later beauty changes.
Source: mega

During her early fame on 'The Porter Wagoner Show', Parton's lips still appeared natural.

In the 1980s, when Parton starred in the hit film 9 to 5, her glamorous stage persona was firmly established.

Photos from that era show her rocking big hair and bold outfits, though her lips remained noticeably thinner than the fuller pout fans associate with her today.

As beauty trends shifted in the 1990s — when collagen lip fillers began gaining popularity — Parton appeared to experiment with a more exaggerated look.

By the early 2000s, images show her embracing a fuller style, sometimes enhanced with makeup tricks like overlining and metallic lip colors designed to create the illusion of volume.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Death Shocker: Inmate Claims Prison Guards Discussed Cover-Up After Pedophile Was Found Dead Behind Bars

Blood was found at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

Blood Spatter Reveals Nancy Guthrie Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and 'Carried Out' of Her Home — As Former FBI Agent Doubts Missing Woman 'Walked' Out

'I'm Real Where It Counts'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of By the 1980s, the '9 to 5' star had embraced bigger hair and glam makeup, though her lips were still noticeably thinner.
Source: mega

By the 1980s, the '9 to 5' star had embraced bigger hair and glam makeup, though her lips were still noticeably thinner.

Despite the changing trends, Parton has always stayed true to her unapologetically glamorous aesthetic.

"I may look fake," the singer once told The Guardian in a 2011 interview. "But I'm real where it counts."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.