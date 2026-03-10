Dolly Parton Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Throwbacks Before Her Lips Were Pumped With Filler

Early photos from the 1960s show a fresh-faced Parton before the bold beauty look she later embraced. In a 1965 portrait taken in Nashville, the future superstar appears almost unrecognizable without the rhinestones and dramatic makeup she would later become famous for, according to The List.

Her hair was styled in a trendy beehive typical of the era, while her lips looked naturally full but softly defined.

By the early 1970s, when Parton rose to national fame on The Porter Wagoner Show, her beauty routine had grown more dramatic. She sported graphic eyeliner and her now-iconic platinum blonde hair, but her lips still appeared natural at the time.