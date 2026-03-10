Epstein Death Shocker: Inmate Claims Prison Guards Discussed Cover-Up After Pedophile Was Found Dead Behind Bars

An inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, the same facility where Epstein was found dead while awaiting his trial on s-- trafficking charges, once told the FBI the guards talked about Epstein's death and what could be done.

Jeffrey Epstein 's death has been ruled a suicide , but one inmate is claiming he overheard guards discussing covering up the vile pedophile's passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unidentified inmate's five-page handwritten report is included in the federal government's online Epstein library, as he made the bombshell claims during an interview with the FBI.

According to the inmate, he was woken up by nothing but chaos in the Special Housing Unit on the same day Epstein was found dead, August 10, 2019.

The inmate claims he heard guards shouting, "Breathe! Breathe," at about 6:30 a.m., before an officer added, "Dudes, you killed that dude."

According to the report, a female guard then replied, "If he is dead, we're going to cover it up, and he’s going to have an alibi – my officers.

The inmate claimed the whole wing heard the exchange go down.