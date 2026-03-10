Your tip
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Death Shocker: Inmate Claims Prison Guards Discussed Cover-Up After Pedophile Was Found Dead Behind Bars

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA; DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

An inmate is claiming he heard guards discussing covering up Epstein's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein's death has been ruled a suicide, but one inmate is claiming he overheard guards discussing covering up the vile pedophile's passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, the same facility where Epstein was found dead while awaiting his trial on s-- trafficking charges, once told the FBI the guards talked about Epstein's death and what could be done.

'We're Going to Cover It Up'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Epstein was found dead behind bars in 2019.

The unidentified inmate's five-page handwritten report is included in the federal government's online Epstein library, as he made the bombshell claims during an interview with the FBI.

According to the inmate, he was woken up by nothing but chaos in the Special Housing Unit on the same day Epstein was found dead, August 10, 2019.

The inmate claims he heard guards shouting, "Breathe! Breathe," at about 6:30 a.m., before an officer added, "Dudes, you killed that dude."

According to the report, a female guard then replied, "If he is dead, we're going to cover it up, and he’s going to have an alibi – my officers.

The inmate claimed the whole wing heard the exchange go down.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

According to an inmate, he heard guards discussing a cover-up.

After Epstein was declared dead, the inmate claimed his fellow inmates said, "Miss Noel killed Jeffrey," referring to the female guard, Tova Noel.

Noel and Michael Thomas were the two correctional officers who were in charge of keeping an eye on Epstein and making the rounds that night, but they had not. However, they were later charged with falsifying reports. While the charges against Noel and Thomas were eventually dropped, the officers were fired.

The inmate’s account has not been substantiated, but it has once again added yet another layer of mystery to Epstein's death, which some, including his brother Mark, believe was a homicide.

Was Jeffrey Epstein Killed?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Epstein, here with Ghislaine Maxwell, is believed to have committed suicide.

On August 11, 2019, one day after Epstein was found dead, his autopsy was performed by Dr. Kristin Roman, the New York City medical examiner, while forensic pathologist Michael Baden, hired by Mark, observed it.

At the time, Dr. Roman did not check the boxes for "homicide" or "suicide" in her autopsy report, instead ticking the "pending studies" box.

However, just five days later, Dr. Roman's boss, chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, officially ruled the late financier's death a suicide after "careful review of all investigative information."

Dr. Roman eventually agreed with her boss' decision, later revealing in an interview with the Justice Department, "It was pretty clear cut. His manner of death is suicide... His cause of death is hanging, and his manner of death is suicide."

What Did Tova Noel Search?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The pedophile's death continues to spring up wild theories.

In response, Mark blasted, "They're either lying, they're incompetent, or they're wrong."

As for Noel, it was later discovered she searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of his death. Less than 40 minutes later, Thomas reportedly found the s-- offender hanging in his cell.

Earlier during the shift, investigators determined Noel spent time browsing furniture online while Thomas looked at motorcycles instead of doing their mandatory inmate checks.

When questioned under oath by the Department of Justice in 2021, Noal denied looking up Epstein online and claimed at the time, "I don't remember doing that."

