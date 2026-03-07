Jeffrey Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Death And Made $5K Cash Deposit Days Earlier, DOJ Records Show

Tova Noel, a correctional officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, was one of two guards previously accused of falsifying records to claim they conducted routine checks on Epstein during the night shift leading up to his August 10, 2019, death, according to documents seen by The New York Post.

Prosecutors had alleged that Noel and fellow guard Michael Thomas failed to perform the required 30-minute checks while the convicted sex offender was being held in the Special Housing Unit.

According to an FBI forensic review of prison computer activity, Noel searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of Epstein's death. Less than 40 minutes later, Thomas reportedly found the 66-year-old financier hanging in his cell at 6:30 a.m.

The FBI flagged the searches in a 66-page forensic examination of Bureau of Prisons desktop computers used by the two guards. The search for Epstein was the only internet activity highlighted in the report.

Earlier during the shift, investigators said Noel spent time browsing furniture online while Thomas looked at motorcycles instead of carrying out the mandatory inmate checks.

When Noel was questioned under oath by the Department of Justice in 2021, she denied looking up Epstein online.

"I don't remember doing that," she said during the interview, according to the transcript.

She also challenged the accuracy of the records. "I don't recall looking him up," Noel insisted, adding that the FBI's computer data was not "accurate."