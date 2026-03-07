Your tip
Prince Andrew
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff 'Drew Straws' to Decide 'Who Would Be One of the Two Flunkies Now Serving Disgraced Ex-Duke'

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: PEXELS; MEGA

It doesn't sound like anyone wants to serve the disgraced royal.

March 7 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Ex-Prince Andrew has been reduced to a two-person household at Sandringham, and RadarOnline.com can reveal royal staff drawing straws to decide who would serve the disgraced former duke in what insiders describe as an enforced, scaled-down exile.

Andrew Windsor, 66, was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor moved to Wood Farm while awaiting the completion of renovations at Marsh Farm.

He is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while renovations continue at nearby Marsh Farm, where he is expected to relocate.

After King Charles, 77, stripped him last year of his HRH styling and princely and ducal titles amid renewed scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, palace officials have now instructed staff to address him simply as "Sir." He is no longer represented by the Royal Family's legal team, and the King is said to be covering his living costs privately to avoid any use of taxpayer funds.

A source familiar with estate operations said, "There was genuine uncertainty among staff about protocol once his titles were removed. Clear guidance has now been circulated – in a professional context, he is to be called 'Sir,' and nothing more. That seemingly small adjustment carries symbolic weight. It reinforces that his former rank no longer applies in day-to-day practice."

'There Was Noticeable Reluctance' By Staff

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Royal staff is said to have drawn straws to determine who would serve the disgraced former duke.

The insider added: "When Andrew moves to Marsh Farm, he will be supported by just two members of staff – a chef and a valet. Compared with the team of valets, butlers, housemaids, and cleaners he once had at Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace, this is an extraordinary contraction. It reflects a deliberate decision to strip back both ceremony and comfort."

Another member of the royal estate said the process of allocating those roles was fraught.

They said: "This is unfamiliar territory for many employees. They are used to clearly defined hierarchies and well-resourced households. Being reassigned to a dramatically reduced operation that carries reputational sensitivity has altered the atmosphere considerably."

The source continued: "There was noticeable reluctance when the question arose of who would take on duties at Marsh Farm. Senior management emphasized that no one would be forced into the position. The very fact that such reassurances were necessary underscores how delicate the situation is."

Inside the Modest Life at Marsh Farm

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Workers sourced carpets from other royal properties to minimize new expenditures.

At present, Andrew's regular company at Wood Farm consists largely of police and security officers, along with his seven dogs, including two corgis that once belonged to the late Queen. Marsh Farm itself has been described by insiders as modest and functional rather than grand.

Basic upgrades have included security fencing, reinforced doors, and the installation of Sky TV, but work has reportedly slowed. Carpets have been sourced from other royal properties to minimize new expenditure.

A source said, "Anyone expecting a palatial country retreat will be mistaken. The property is secure and adequate, but by royal standards, it is noticeably pared back. There is no sense of indulgence."

Another added, "The guiding principle has been practicality over prestige. The improvements focus on safety and essential comfort, not luxury. The message is clear – this is a private arrangement reflecting a form of withdrawal from public life, not a continuation of former privilege."

Photo of Thames Valley Police
Source: MEGA

Thames Valley Police searched Royal Lodge as part of an investigation into the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police detectives have searched Royal Lodge as part of their inquiry into emails from Andrew's time as U.K. trade envoy that surfaced in the Epstein files.

As the investigation proceeds, the visible contraction of Andrew's domestic sphere marks a stark departure from the status he once commanded – and a recalibration of how the monarchy manages its most troubled member.

