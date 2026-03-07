EXCLUSIVE: Royal Staff 'Drew Straws' to Decide 'Who Would Be One of the Two Flunkies Now Serving Disgraced Ex-Duke'

The insider added: "When Andrew moves to Marsh Farm, he will be supported by just two members of staff – a chef and a valet. Compared with the team of valets, butlers, housemaids, and cleaners he once had at Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace, this is an extraordinary contraction. It reflects a deliberate decision to strip back both ceremony and comfort."

Another member of the royal estate said the process of allocating those roles was fraught.

They said: "This is unfamiliar territory for many employees. They are used to clearly defined hierarchies and well-resourced households. Being reassigned to a dramatically reduced operation that carries reputational sensitivity has altered the atmosphere considerably."

The source continued: "There was noticeable reluctance when the question arose of who would take on duties at Marsh Farm. Senior management emphasized that no one would be forced into the position. The very fact that such reassurances were necessary underscores how delicate the situation is."