Donald Trump

Don Lemon Leaves Bill Maher Speechless With Disturbing Claim Donald Trump Assaulted Teen After She Bit Him

split image of Bill Maher / Donald Trump / Don Lemon
Source: Rumble; mega; Rumble

Don Lemon shocked Bill Maher on live TV while discussing a controversial allegation mentioned in newly surfaced Epstein documents.

Profile Image

March 7 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Bill Maher was left stunned during a shocking exchange on live television after Don Lemon described a disturbing allegation tied to a newly released Jeffrey Epstein-related document, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The moment unfolded during the "Overtime" segment of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night.

Latest Jeffery Epstein Documents

image of Bill Maher looked stunned as Don Lemon referenced a disturbing allegation during the panel discussion.
Source: Rumble

Bill Maher looked stunned as Don Lemon referenced a disturbing allegation during the panel discussion.

The panel — which included Lemon and author Annabelle Gurwitch — began discussing the latest batch of files connected to disgraced financier Epstein.

Maher kicked off the conversation by joking about the seemingly endless stream of document releases.

"What do you make of the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Ep... Another batch?" Maher asked. "This is like the McRib. Yeah. It's always a new batch."

Lemon responded by suggesting the documents weren't entirely new.

"Well, it's actually reconstituted, right?" Lemon explained. "Because these were files that were in there, and then they took them out. And then they put them back in after they were caught."

Alleged Claim Against Donald Trump

image of The tense moment unfolded during the 'Overtime' segment of 'Real Time with Bill Maher.'
Source: Rumble

The tense moment unfolded during the 'Overtime' segment of 'Real Time with Bill Maher.'

Maher admitted he hadn't reviewed the newest files yet.

"Well, what's in them? I haven't seen the new batch," he said. "Really? Well, I saw what came out like a week or two ago. I thought it was millions and millions of pages. I thought that was it."

Lemon then pointed to one allegation he said stood out among the documents.

"Well, there were a lot of files that were put back in, but the most concerning one is that—," Lemon began before describing the claim.

"There's a woman. She was 13 at the time, and she's older now, but she accused Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump of being untoward, specifically accusing Donald Trump of raping her," Lemon said.

He continued by referencing a quote attributed to the accuser in the document.

"And then in the file, it says, according to her, something to the effect of 'I'm gonna show you how to be a good little girl,' because she bit his penis during oral sex," Lemon added.

Loss For Words

image of Lemon pointed to a controversial claim tied to newly resurfaced Epstein-related files.
Source: mega

Lemon pointed to a controversial claim tied to newly resurfaced Epstein-related files.

Maher appeared visibly stunned by the claim and sat silently for a moment after Lemon finished speaking.

"It's in there," Lemon said. "I mean, it’s unsubstantiated."

'Really Shocking'

image of Maher admitted he had not yet reviewed the latest batch of documents before Lemon raised the allegation.
Source: mega

Maher admitted he had not yet reviewed the latest batch of documents before Lemon raised the allegation.

Gurwitch, who was appearing on the show to discuss her new memoir The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegation while emphasizing that it remains unproven.

"It's unsubstantiated," she said, "but it's really shocking."

Trump has previously denied wrongdoing related to Epstein, and the claim referenced during the discussion remains unproven.

