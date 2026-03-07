Don Lemon Leaves Bill Maher Speechless With Disturbing Claim Donald Trump Assaulted Teen After She Bit Him

Maher admitted he hadn't reviewed the newest files yet.

"Well, what's in them? I haven't seen the new batch," he said. "Really? Well, I saw what came out like a week or two ago. I thought it was millions and millions of pages. I thought that was it."

Lemon then pointed to one allegation he said stood out among the documents.

"Well, there were a lot of files that were put back in, but the most concerning one is that—," Lemon began before describing the claim.

"There's a woman. She was 13 at the time, and she's older now, but she accused Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump of being untoward, specifically accusing Donald Trump of raping her," Lemon said.

He continued by referencing a quote attributed to the accuser in the document.

"And then in the file, it says, according to her, something to the effect of 'I'm gonna show you how to be a good little girl,' because she bit his penis during oral sex," Lemon added.