Donald Trump Brutally Mocks Reporter Who Assumed He Knew About His Son's College Baseball Career: 'How Would I Know That?'

President Donald Trump delivered a brutally blunt response to a reporter during a White House event, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The awkward moment unfolded Friday during the president's highly anticipated "Save College Sports" roundtable, when conservative talk show host John Fredericks attempted to tee up a question by referencing his son's baseball career.

'How Would I Know That?'

Source: mega Donald Trump mocked a reporter during a tense moment at a White House roundtable.

"As you know, my son Joe is a high-level D-1 athlete, third-year relief pitcher, University of Maryland," Fredericks said while addressing Trump. The president immediately cut him off. "How would I know that?" Trump replied, stopping the host mid-sentence. Laughter rippled through the room as Trump doubled down on the jab. "He said, 'As you know,'" the commander in chief quipped. "I don’t even know who the guy is."

Reporter: As you know, my son Joe is a college baseball player…



Trump: How would I know that? He said “as you know” — I don’t even know who the guy is. 😭 pic.twitter.com/b55Nnimvtj — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) March 6, 2026 Source: @johnnymaga/X The president interrupted a question that referenced the reporter's son.

'Just Brutal'

Source: mega Trump's blunt response quickly sparked laughter in the room.

The uncomfortable exchange quickly went viral on social media, with viewers divided over the moment. Some users mocked Fredericks for assuming the president would be aware of details about his son’s athletic career. "Honestly, a good look into the mind of a journalist," one person wrote on X. "Expects the most famous man on earth to know small details about his personal life." Another added, "Who TF do these people think they are? He slays them every single time." A third viewer summed up the exchange simply: "Just brutal." However, not everyone saw the moment the same way. Some suggested Trump may have previously spoken with Fredericks about his son and simply forgotten. "Odds are Trump once knew and forgot because it isn't about him," one person wrote. Another user defended the radio host, saying, "I could tell it was John Fredericks and yes he is proud of his son got a little carried away but he's a good guy."

John Frederick's Son

Source: mega The awkward exchange soon went viral across social media.

Frederick's son, Joseph, is currently a pitcher for the University of Maryland baseball team. The 21-year-old relief pitcher is navigating a challenging 2026 season, holding an 18.90 ERA across five appearances. The viral exchange occurred during Trump's roundtable discussion focused on the future of college athletics and the growing debate over student-athlete compensation. The event brought together conference commissioners, athletic directors, and other major figures from the college sports world to discuss the proposed SCORE Act, which aims to place tighter federal restrictions on paying college athletes.

'Stupid Question'

Source: mega Some viewers defended the reporter for proudly mentioning his son.