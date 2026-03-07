Donald Trump Brutally Mocks Reporter Who Assumed He Knew About His Son's College Baseball Career: 'How Would I Know That?'
President Donald Trump delivered a brutally blunt response to a reporter during a White House event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The awkward moment unfolded Friday during the president's highly anticipated "Save College Sports" roundtable, when conservative talk show host John Fredericks attempted to tee up a question by referencing his son's baseball career.
'How Would I Know That?'
"As you know, my son Joe is a high-level D-1 athlete, third-year relief pitcher, University of Maryland," Fredericks said while addressing Trump.
The president immediately cut him off.
"How would I know that?" Trump replied, stopping the host mid-sentence.
Laughter rippled through the room as Trump doubled down on the jab.
"He said, 'As you know,'" the commander in chief quipped. "I don’t even know who the guy is."
'Just Brutal'
The uncomfortable exchange quickly went viral on social media, with viewers divided over the moment.
Some users mocked Fredericks for assuming the president would be aware of details about his son’s athletic career.
"Honestly, a good look into the mind of a journalist," one person wrote on X. "Expects the most famous man on earth to know small details about his personal life."
Another added, "Who TF do these people think they are? He slays them every single time."
A third viewer summed up the exchange simply: "Just brutal."
However, not everyone saw the moment the same way. Some suggested Trump may have previously spoken with Fredericks about his son and simply forgotten.
"Odds are Trump once knew and forgot because it isn't about him," one person wrote.
Another user defended the radio host, saying, "I could tell it was John Fredericks and yes he is proud of his son got a little carried away but he's a good guy."
John Frederick's Son
Frederick's son, Joseph, is currently a pitcher for the University of Maryland baseball team.
The 21-year-old relief pitcher is navigating a challenging 2026 season, holding an 18.90 ERA across five appearances.
The viral exchange occurred during Trump's roundtable discussion focused on the future of college athletics and the growing debate over student-athlete compensation.
The event brought together conference commissioners, athletic directors, and other major figures from the college sports world to discuss the proposed SCORE Act, which aims to place tighter federal restrictions on paying college athletes.
'Stupid Question'
During the roundtable, Trump also called out another reporter who asked a question about the escalating conflict with Iran.
"It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now," Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy said.
Trump, however, brushed the question aside.
"That's an easy problem, compared to what we're doing here," the president shot back. The remark drew some laughter from people in the room.
The president then turned directly to Doocy and criticized the question itself.
"Can I be honest? It's just... I have a lot of respect for you," Trump said. "You've always been very nice to me. What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We're talking about something else."