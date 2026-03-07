Kristi Noem's In-Laws Hope 'Humiliated' Husband Bryon Finally Leaves Her Amid Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors
March 7 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's marriage is under intense scrutiny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Relatives of the former South Dakota governor's husband, Bryon Noem, say they hope he will finally leave her as rumors about her alleged affair with political operative Corey Lewandowski continue to swirl.
'Marriage is Forever'
Family members told The New York Post that Bryon has long believed it is his religious duty to remain by Kristi's side, even as speculation about her relationship with Corey has circulated in Washington for years.
One relative described the situation as humiliating for Bryon but said his faith has kept him committed to the marriage.
"He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do," the family member said. "So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now."
The relative added that Bryon sees staying in the marriage as part of a higher calling.
"I think it's him honoring the calling from God," the family member continued. "But it seems like there would be some limit to that."
Another family member said Bryon's devotion to both his faith and the couple's three children has played a major role in his decision to remain in the relationship despite the controversy.
"Bryon is a Christian man, and he believes that marriage is forever," the relative explained. "He's very close with his children. I'm sure this is really hard on them."
'What Makes Him Special?'
Rumors about a relationship between Kristi and Corey have circulated in political circles for years, with insiders describing the alleged situation as the "worst-kept secret in Washington, D.C."
The speculation intensified this week when Kristi was questioned about Corey during a congressional hearing.
Democratic Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz pressed the former Homeland Security secretary about Corey's role.
"You've called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee. I understand what government means, I understand what employee means, OK, but I don't know what makes him special," Jared said.
Kristi fired back at the line of questioning, dismissing the allegations and criticizing media coverage of the rumors.
"I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane," she responded. "And this has been something that I've refuted for years, and I continue to do that."
'Targeting' Conservative Women
She also accused political opponents of unfairly targeting conservative women.
"The socialist, liberal, left, is you go off and you attack conservative women," Kristi said. "You say that we're either stupid, or we're s---s. That's what you do. And I'll tell you, sir, I'm neither."
Bryon was reportedly present at the hearing but left the room shortly before his wife was questioned about the alleged relationship.
Recent Firing as Secretary of Homeland Security
For some relatives, that moment only fueled frustration.
"What gets me is she couldn't say no," one family member said. "When she's getting grilled about it, she couldn't say no."
The controversy comes amid a broader shakeup at the Department of Homeland Security.
President Donald Trump announced Kristi's firing as Secretary of Homeland Security in a Truth Social post on Thursday, and Corey has reportedly also left the agency.
Sources claim the alleged relationship between Kristi and Corey was one of several issues that plagued the department during her tenure.
Corey previously served as Donald's campaign manager during the 2016 election but was fired after facing battery charges for grabbing a reporter.