Kristi Noem's In-Laws Hope 'Humiliated' Husband Bryon Finally Leaves Her Amid Corey Lewandowski Affair Rumors

Family members told The New York Post that Bryon has long believed it is his religious duty to remain by Kristi's side, even as speculation about her relationship with Corey has circulated in Washington for years.

One relative described the situation as humiliating for Bryon but said his faith has kept him committed to the marriage.

"He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do," the family member said. "So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now."

The relative added that Bryon sees staying in the marriage as part of a higher calling.

"I think it's him honoring the calling from God," the family member continued. "But it seems like there would be some limit to that."

Another family member said Bryon's devotion to both his faith and the couple's three children has played a major role in his decision to remain in the relationship despite the controversy.

"Bryon is a Christian man, and he believes that marriage is forever," the relative explained. "He's very close with his children. I'm sure this is really hard on them."