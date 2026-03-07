EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Ex-Duke of York 'Down to Only Two Staff Members' at Humble New Home

After being stripped of his HRH, prince, and duke titles last year by King Charles, 77, following renewed scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, staff have sought clarification on how to address him.

They have now been instructed to use "Sir." Radar can also reveal when Andrew moves to Marsh Farm, he will have only a chef and a valet – a stark reduction from the team of valets, butlers, housemaids, and cleaners who once attended him at Royal Lodge in Windsor and during his time at Buckingham Palace.

One source said: "With the HRH styling and his princely and ducal titles formally removed, there was genuine uncertainty among employees about the proper form of address. Guidance has now been circulated making clear that, in a professional capacity, he is to be referred to simply as 'Sir' – nothing more elaborate, nothing that reflects his former rank."

The insider added, "In practical terms, his household has also been dramatically scaled back. When Andrew relocates to Marsh Farm, he will have just two dedicated members of staff – a chef and a valet. That is a stark contrast to the extensive domestic teams he once commanded. It represents a significant reduction in comfort and ceremony compared with the level of service he previously enjoyed."

But insiders say the real story is the strain placed on staff navigating his downsized household and the reputational shadow that follows it.