Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Ex-Duke of York 'Down to Only Two Staff Members' at Humble New Home

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor doesn't have many people in his corner these days.

March 7 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Royal staff is quietly adjusting to a new reality at Sandringham – one in which RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once served by a small army of attendants, is to be supported by just two household employees.

Andrew, 66, who was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office, is temporarily staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while renovations continue at nearby Marsh Farm, where he is expected to relocate.

'His Household Has Been Dramatically Scaled Back'

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is said to be losing staff members left and right.

After being stripped of his HRH, prince, and duke titles last year by King Charles, 77, following renewed scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, staff have sought clarification on how to address him.

They have now been instructed to use "Sir." Radar can also reveal when Andrew moves to Marsh Farm, he will have only a chef and a valet – a stark reduction from the team of valets, butlers, housemaids, and cleaners who once attended him at Royal Lodge in Windsor and during his time at Buckingham Palace.

One source said: "With the HRH styling and his princely and ducal titles formally removed, there was genuine uncertainty among employees about the proper form of address. Guidance has now been circulated making clear that, in a professional capacity, he is to be referred to simply as 'Sir' – nothing more elaborate, nothing that reflects his former rank."

The insider added, "In practical terms, his household has also been dramatically scaled back. When Andrew relocates to Marsh Farm, he will have just two dedicated members of staff – a chef and a valet. That is a stark contrast to the extensive domestic teams he once commanded. It represents a significant reduction in comfort and ceremony compared with the level of service he previously enjoyed."

But insiders say the real story is the strain placed on staff navigating his downsized household and the reputational shadow that follows it.

What Staff Is Left Catering to the Disgraced Royal?

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is said to only have a few staff members left, including some police.

One member of the royal estate said, "For a lot of staff, this has meant navigating completely new ground. They are accustomed to established structures, traditional lines of authority, and well-resourced households. Now they are being asked to support a much leaner operation that sits under intense public and internal scrutiny, which alters the dynamic considerably."

The source continued: "There was noticeable hesitation when the possibility of working for Andrew was raised. Senior figures made it clear that no one would be compelled to take on duties if they felt uneasy. The fact that such assurances had to be given speaks volumes about how delicate and charged the situation has become."

At present, Andrew's only regular company at Wood Farm consists of police and security officers and his seven dogs, including two corgis that once belonged to the late Queen. Marsh Farm, described by one insider as modest and functional rather than grand, has undergone basic upgrades – security fencing, new doors, and Sky TV installation – but work has slowed in recent days. Carpets have reportedly been sourced from other royal properties, with minimal new expenditure on the much humbler property.

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's lives have been shattered over their connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

A source said, "Anyone imagining a grand country residence will be surprised. "The property is serviceable and secure, but it lacks the opulence and scale he was accustomed to for decades. By royal standards, it is markedly pared back."

Another added: "The guiding principle has been function over flourish. The upgrades focus on security and basic comfort rather than extravagance. The underlying signal is unmistakable – this is a private, scaled-down arrangement reflecting a form of enforced retirement, not an extension of the lifestyle and status he once enjoyed."

The King is understood to be covering the costs of Andrew's accommodation to ensure taxpayers' money is not used for his brother's living arrangements or legal defense.

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

He was arrested last month over his link to the late pedophile.

Andrew is not represented by the Royal Family's lawyers. He has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police detectives have searched Royal Lodge as part of their investigation into emails sent during Andrew's time as UK trade envoy that surfaced in the Epstein files.

