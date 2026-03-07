Your tip
Bill Maher Fires Back at Donald Trump, Spills Details From 3-Hour Dinner and Text Exchange: 'We Argued for a While'

split image of Donald Trump and Bill Maher
Source: mega; @lavy02/X

Bill Maher shared new details about his 3-hour dinner with Donald Trump, including the texts they exchanged afterward.

March 7 2026

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher fired back at President Donald Trump on the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, revealing new details about their private dinner and the text messages they exchanged afterward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the Friday, March 6, episode, Maher devoted the bulk of his "New Rules" segment to responding to Trump after the president posted criticisms of the comedian on social media.

Clearing the Air About the Infamous Dinner

Bill Maher said his dinner with Donald Trump lasted nearly three hours.
Source: @lavy02/X

Bill Maher said his dinner with Donald Trump lasted nearly three hours.

"And finally, new rule, someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don't suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome — he suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome," Maher joked at the start of the segment.

Maher said Trump's online account of their dinner was inaccurate and attempted to set the record straight about what actually happened when the two met.

"Three weeks ago, I woke up to some things the president had written on his Truth Social media platform that somehow were not true," he said sarcastically. "I don’t know how they got in there. It's not like the president to just make things up."

The late-night host also clarified several details Trump allegedly misrepresented about their meeting.

"Just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn't ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me. It's on tape from my podcast," Maher explained.

Source: @lavy02/X

The comedian claimed Trump texted him after the dinner to continue their debate.

Three-Hour Dinner

Maher said the two argued in messages after their private meeting.
Source: mega

Maher said the two argued in messages after their private meeting.

He also dismissed claims that he felt uncomfortable during the outing.

"I wasn't nervous and scared, and the dinner wasn't quick," Maher said. "I was there almost three hours, and it wasn't vodka, it was a margarita."

Maher added that the two appeared to get along during the meal despite their well-known political differences.

"I was having a good time. So were you," he said while addressing Trump directly. "Because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public."

He added: "But I know that's what you do. You are, if anything, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and so you did here, listing your accomplishments and how hurt you feel that people, including me, have not recognized them enough. I understand that feeling."

'Argued For A While'

The late-night host joked that Trump suffers from 'Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome.'
Source: @lavy02/X

The late-night host joked that Trump suffers from 'Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome.'

According to Maher, the conversation didn't end when the dinner did. The pair continued their debate through text messages afterward.

"You texted me soon after the dinner, complaining I was still part of the lunatic left," Maher recalled. "You said you should have won a Nobel Prize for ending wars."

Maher said he responded with his own sarcastic jab.

"And I texted back, 'Yeah, and I should have 120 Emmys.'"

The comedian admitted their exchange became heated at times.

"We argued for a while," Maher said, noting that the discussion eventually cooled down.

'Don't Change'

Maher insisted he didn't ask for the dinner, saying a mutual friend arranged it.
Source: @lavy02/X

Maher insisted he didn’t ask for the dinner, saying a mutual friend arranged it.

According to Maher, Trump ultimately ended the conversation on a surprisingly cordial note.

"You ended by saying, 'Bill, you know what, don't change. I wouldn't know what to do with you if you did,'" Maher recalled.

Despite the ongoing public feud, Maher said he still believes their dinner may not have been a total loss.

"That's the normal human being I saw the night we broke bread," he said. "And as long as I think there's even a spark of possibility to bring that guy out more, I will not consider the dinner a waste of time."

