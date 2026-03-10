Epstein Autopsy Bombshell: Doctor Who Ruled His Death a 'Suicide' Finally Explains Controversial Decision — As Pedo's Brother Still Thinks He Was Murdered Behind Bars
March 10 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
It has been nearly seven years since Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, but his death continues to be a point of controversy, with many questioning if it was truly a suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Originally, forensic pathologist Michael Baden was convinced the vile pedophile's death was a homicide, but just days later, chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson ruled it a suicide.
Suicide Or Homicide?
On August 11, 2019, one day after Epstein was found dead while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, his autopsy was performed by Dr. Kristin Roman, the New York City medical examiner, while Baden, hired by Epstein's brother, Mark, observed it.
While Baden leaned toward a homicide, Roman was on the fence, as she did not check the boxes for "homicide" or "suicide," instead ticking the "pending studies" box.
However, five days later, Roman's boss, Sampson, officially ruled the late financier's death a suicide after "careful review of all investigative information," without elaborating further on her decision.
Sampson's ruling led to several conspiracy theories, including that Epstein was murdered behind bars as part of a major cover-up. It was not until four years later that it was discovered Roman ended up agreeing with her boss, after the Justice Department inspector general's office released its report on the s-- creep's death.
'Was He Fully Hanging?'
In a transcript from Roman's interview for the Justice Department investigation, which was made public this year under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the doctor noted she was "being thorough" by holding off on making Epstein's cause of death official, before coming to a decision.
"It was pretty clear cut," Roman said, according to the transcript. "His manner of death is suicide... His cause of death is hanging, and his manner of death is suicide."
According to the report, Roman told investigators she wanted to see Epstein's cell and also speak to employees at the Manhattan Correctional Center who found his deceased body before finalizing her findings.
"Was he fully hanging? Where was he hanging? That kind of stuff," Roman said, as she explained why she looked into it further.
While Roman notes she was not allowed to speak to employees or look at Epstein's cell, she was given access to photographs of his cell, and doubled down on her conclusion that Epstein committed suicide.
"It would have been more for completeness rather than a big factor in making the determination," she said. According to Roman, Epstein's thyroid cartilage was fractured in the places where the hyoid bone pressed against it, which is consistent with hanging.
A noose made out of a bedsheet accompanied Epstein's body at the medical examiner's office, Roman noted. Despite years having passed and Roman agreeing with the "suicide" cause, Baden still believes it was homicide.
Baden did not see the noose during the autopsy, but saw photos of it, and, according to him, the marks on Epstein's neck did not resemble what he would expect to see on someone who is said to have hanged themselves.
Epstein's Brother Goes Off On Suicide Findings
And Epstein's brother feels the same, as he told Business Insider the pedophile was murdered.
"They're either lying, they're incompetent, or they're wrong," Mark said in response. Meanwhile, documents reviewed from the DOJ also revealed one of the guards responsible for monitoring Epstein searched for updates about him online just minutes before his death.
Tova Noel, a correctional officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on the morning of his death. And less than 40 minutes later, fellow guard Michael Thomas reportedly saw Epstein hanging in his cell.
When Noel was questioned under oath by the DOJ in 2021, she denied looking up Epstein online and added, "I don't remember doing that."