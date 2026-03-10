Epstein Autopsy Bombshell: Doctor Who Ruled His Death a 'Suicide' Finally Explains Controversial Decision — As Pedo's Brother Still Thinks He Was Murdered Behind Bars

On August 11, 2019, one day after Epstein was found dead while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, his autopsy was performed by Dr. Kristin Roman, the New York City medical examiner, while Baden, hired by Epstein's brother, Mark, observed it.

While Baden leaned toward a homicide, Roman was on the fence, as she did not check the boxes for "homicide" or "suicide," instead ticking the "pending studies" box.

However, five days later, Roman's boss, Sampson, officially ruled the late financier's death a suicide after "careful review of all investigative information," without elaborating further on her decision.

Sampson's ruling led to several conspiracy theories, including that Epstein was murdered behind bars as part of a major cover-up. It was not until four years later that it was discovered Roman ended up agreeing with her boss, after the Justice Department inspector general's office released its report on the s-- creep's death.