Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Chilling Turn — Cops Examine Damaged Utility Box Near Missing Mom's Home

As Radar previously reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she missed a meet-up with a friend and was unable to by reached by phone. Her family was swiftly alerted, and upon search of her home, it was discovered that her cell, wallet, and car keys were all inside.

Even worse, there were signs of forced entry and blood was found near the door. Days later, authorities released footage of a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a stuffed backpack captured by the elderly woman's doorbell camera.

Reflecting on the evidence, retired FBI agent Andrew Bringuel suggested the suspect "wasn't against the use of violence" but hadn't intended to fatally harm her.

"Without knowing if anything of [value] was indeed stolen, my opinion is the subject's intent was to kidnap Mrs. Guthrie but something went wrong, violence took place, and she was injured but not killed," he told Newsweek. "If his intent was to murder her, he could have done so with the weapon on his person.."