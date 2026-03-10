Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Chilling Turn — Cops Examine Damaged Utility Box Near Missing Mom's Home
March 10 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
More than one month after Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, mysteriously disappeared from her Arizona home, investigators may be close to gaining new insight into what happened the night of her alleged abduction.
Police are currently looking into a damaged utility box near her property that appeared to be vandalized, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Broken Utility Box Could Reveal New Answers
Investigators are hoping to discover whether whatever damage was caused could have cut Internet service or affected surveillance cameras in the area around the time of Nancy's disappearance.
"It is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation," a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Office said, per News 4 Tucson. "At this time, we do not have any more information to release."
Ex-FBI Agent Weighs in
While it is unclear if authorities have learned anything about the utility box just yet, a former FBI agent agreed it "makes sense" that it's being investigated.
"Jammers made no sense, but did the perpetrators in Nancy's abduction tamper with a nearby electrical box?" Jennifer Coffindaffer asked via X on Monday, March 9. "Apparently the notion of more than one perpetrator is also being intimated by LE. That also has always made sense."
Clues Found in Blood
As Radar previously reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she missed a meet-up with a friend and was unable to by reached by phone. Her family was swiftly alerted, and upon search of her home, it was discovered that her cell, wallet, and car keys were all inside.
Even worse, there were signs of forced entry and blood was found near the door. Days later, authorities released footage of a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a stuffed backpack captured by the elderly woman's doorbell camera.
Reflecting on the evidence, retired FBI agent Andrew Bringuel suggested the suspect "wasn't against the use of violence" but hadn't intended to fatally harm her.
"Without knowing if anything of [value] was indeed stolen, my opinion is the subject's intent was to kidnap Mrs. Guthrie but something went wrong, violence took place, and she was injured but not killed," he told Newsweek. "If his intent was to murder her, he could have done so with the weapon on his person.."
Suspect's Body Language Suggests He Was Not a 'Professional'
As for other clues hidden in the shocking footage, Bringuel noted that the man didn't seem to be "a particularly professional" kidnapper.
"The way he walked to the home suggests to me that he wasn't exactly sure where the camera was located until he got to the porch. He even walked with his head bowed down," he explained. "He identifies where it is but then has to fetch a piece of brush to conceal it before dismantling it."
While Savannah offered up to a $1million reward to anyone who could provide information leading to her mother's return, the suspect has yet to be identified.