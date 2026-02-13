Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Strangled' — Doctor Present at Vile Pedo's Post-Mortem Claims He Did Not Kill Himself Behind Bars... And Insists His Death Be 'Reinvestigated’

michael baden, jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Dr. Michael Baden is convinced Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A prominent forensic pathologist who witnessed Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy is convinced there is no way the s-- fiend could have killed himself behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dr. Michael Baden was hired by Epstein's brother, Mark, to observe the body and give his opinion on what the pedophile's cause of death truly was.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein and a Rush to Judgement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
jeffrey epstein
Source: mega, doj

Epstein was found dead in his cell.

Baden, who has investigated hundreds of prison suicides over his 50-year career as the pathologist for the New York State Correction Medical Review Board, said there was no way the death was a "typical suicide."

"My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," he said in a new interview.

Baden did not carry out the post-mortem but was present during the examination, acting as an observer on behalf of Epstein's family, and was free to ask medical examiner Dr. Kristin Roman for any additional incisions or tests that he required.

"At the time that the autopsy was done by the medical examiner, we both agreed that, on the basis of the autopsy report and the information available, more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death."

However, Roman's boss, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled Epstein's death a suicide just a week after the examination.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Death Investigation is 'Warranted'

dr michael baden.
Source: court tv

Baden wants a new investigation into Epstein's death

Since then, the long-awaited release of thousands of Epstein documents and files has raised even more speculation and questions about the s-- offender's true cause of death.

"Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted," Baden concluded.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a noose made from bedsheets tied to a bunk bed and wrapped around his neck.

But Baden, who retired from the Medical Review Board in 2023, told Radar that in the vast majority of the manual strangulation cases he’s investigated, there are rarely signs of injuries to the body except for the "ligature mark around the neck."

Article continues below advertisement

Signs of Strangulation

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: doj

Baden said the signs point to a manual strangulation.

Baden said the report grossly ignored the fact that the 66-year-old Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, as well as one fracture around his Adam’s apple – a tell-tale sign of manual strangulation.

"The most common way to commit suicide in jail or prison is by hanging, and in 99 percent of the cases I've investigated – and we’ve had hundreds of such deaths – I have never seen one with three fractures," Baden said.

What’s more, the ligature marks stretched across the middle of his neck near the Adam’s apple – instead of pressing underneath the jawbone like most hanging victims. Baden also doesn’t think Epstein was strangled by the bedsheet, as detailed by the IG report.

"The ligature mark doesn’t match the noose," he said. "If you look closely at the ligature, there is a pattern to indicate it was some kind of object squeezing on the neck. It was also narrower than the noose, so it didn't match."

READ MORE ON NEWS
A video Donald Trump reposted showing Barack and Michelle Obama as apes sparked outrage.

Trump Boasts About 'Racist' Voter Fraud Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes — 'It's Doing Very Well'

Composite photo of Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins

CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Praises Karoline Levitt for Sticking Up for Her During Saudi Arabia Trip — Despite Pair's Public Rivalry

A Case Baden Has 'Never Seen Before'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

epstein noose
Source: doj

A noose was discovered fashioned out of some of Epstein's prison clothes.

He added: "The pattern of injury and the other findings, particularly hemorrhages in the eyes, for example, are all common in severe neck compression and not common in hanging."

While Roman's office concluded the damage was due to a suicidal hanging, Baden believes the injuries were inflicted by someone else.

"I sat for 50 years on the commission that reviews every single death that occurred in jails, lockups, and prisons in the state of New York and the city of New York, during which time, for the 50 years, there were about 500-600 suicidal hanging deaths. Those types of three fractures had never been seen in any of those 500 cases."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.