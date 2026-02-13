Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Strangled' — Doctor Present at Vile Pedo's Post-Mortem Claims He Did Not Kill Himself Behind Bars... And Insists His Death Be 'Reinvestigated’

Baden, who has investigated hundreds of prison suicides over his 50-year career as the pathologist for the New York State Correction Medical Review Board, said there was no way the death was a "typical suicide."

"My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," he said in a new interview.

Baden did not carry out the post-mortem but was present during the examination, acting as an observer on behalf of Epstein's family, and was free to ask medical examiner Dr. Kristin Roman for any additional incisions or tests that he required.

"At the time that the autopsy was done by the medical examiner, we both agreed that, on the basis of the autopsy report and the information available, more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death."

However, Roman's boss, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled Epstein's death a suicide just a week after the examination.