Blood Spatter Reveals Nancy Guthrie Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and 'Carried Out' of Her Home — As Former FBI Agent Doubts Missing Woman 'Walked' Out

Retired special agent Maureen O'Connell noted the placement of the drops, pointing out that there was limited amounts of space between them.

"I doubt that she walked out because there were no voids," she told NewNation's Brian Entin.

"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained her theory. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”

For O'Connell, this could only indicate one horrifying scenario for how Savannah Guthrie's missing mom left the house.

"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," she said.