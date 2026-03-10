Blood Spatter Reveals Nancy Guthrie Was Likely 'Wrapped Up' and 'Carried Out' of Her Home — As Former FBI Agent Doubts Missing Woman 'Walked' Out
March 10 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET
Blood droplets found outside of Nancy Guthrie's home could reveal new clues as to what happened to the ailing 84-year-old in the terrifying moments leading up to her shocking abduction.
In the wake of her disappearance, a former FBI agent claims the pattern of the blood suggested that she likely did not "walk out" of the house on her own, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Blood Patterns Tell All
Retired special agent Maureen O'Connell noted the placement of the drops, pointing out that there was limited amounts of space between them.
"I doubt that she walked out because there were no voids," she told NewNation's Brian Entin.
"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained her theory. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”
For O'Connell, this could only indicate one horrifying scenario for how Savannah Guthrie's missing mom left the house.
"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," she said.
Blood Likely Came From Face or Hands
As Radar previously reported, Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Upon investigation of her Catalina Foothills home, blood was found on the front door, on her porch and on her driveway, indicating that there could have been an injury in a potential struggle.
According to a forensic pathologist who examined the crime scene photos, the 84-year-old was most likely actively bleeding from either her hands or face when she was taken.
"The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air," Dr. Michael Baden explained to Fox News.
'Not Innocent Droplets'
Dr. Baden also claimed the blood was not spilled in a "normal" way where it "could be covered up or have iodine and bandages put on it."
"These are not innocent droplets. From the shape, number of droplets, and the place of the droplets outside the house on the porch, they are entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction," he added.
Not Signs of 'Traumatic' Injury
Despite the ominous clues found in the patterns of the blood, forensics-certified bloodstain pattern analyst Jeffrey Gentry had good news as he pointed out that it's very unlikely Nancy suffered a more serious injury.
"Nothing I'm seeing would indicate that this person has a traumatic injury like a gunshot wound or a stab wound," he said at the time. "These are all large volume strains going straight down."
While other DNA evidence was recovered from the crime scene, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed it could take up to a year to determine who it belonged to because the samples were "mixed" with Nancy's DNA.
"But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months, or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing," he said.