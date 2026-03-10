EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Faces Foreclosure of $6.5Million Mansion Over $842K Debt Mountain After Fans Call Out Her 'Shopping Addiction'

In a recent episode of RHOBH, Dorit’s credit card was declined at a Hamptons boutique store – with her blaming it on a fraud alert.

Last year, her Beverly Hills hairdresser, Chris Dylan, posted a series of incriminating texts saying Dorit owed him a four-figure amount from styling her hair for shoots and public appearances, such as going to an LA Lakers game.

He later posted on TikTok saying: "After months of begging finally paid in full thank you guys."

Fans have been quick to point out on social media that Dorit has a "shopping addiction."

One said: "Spending over $4K on clothes in one sitting is wildly irresponsible, especially when her first card was declined!"

Another reckoned: "Dorit is a shopping addict. Anyone who buys 4K worth of tacky trash in 20 minutes is an addict and cannot stop shopping. Her house is in foreclosure, and they lack the money to pay their debts. She is mentally ill and needs to get professional help."