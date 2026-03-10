Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Faces Foreclosure of $6.5Million Mansion Over $842K Debt Mountain After Fans Call Out Her 'Shopping Addiction'

photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley has remained in the family’s home while husband PK has been living on his own.

March 10 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite Dorit Kemsley is facing financial disaster with her house in pre-foreclosure after racking up a HUGE debt – and fans are blaming her shopping addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kemsley and estranged husband PK Kemsley purchased their six-bed, seven-bath Encino mansion for $6.475M in August 2019 using a startling number of unconventional lenders.

Dorit Faces Foreclosure Over Loans

photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit allegedly owes $842K after defaulting on loans, with debt specialists now pursuing repayment.

Two of those filed a default notice on January 21 – Tanka LLC and Private Money Solutions, which loaned $600K and $150K respectively – and that capital is still outstanding plus interest – giving a total of $842,376.

The loan was taken out in February 2022 – and the filed document suggests Dorit, 49, hasn't made a repayment since September 2025.

Now mortgage debt experts and California TD specialists have been drafted in to claw back the missing payments – or she risks losing the home.

Foreclosure Threat Looms Over Dorit

photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit risks foreclosure as $5.4M mortgage default raises new concerns.

If Dorit doesn't pay back the required sums, the home may fall into a non-judicial foreclosure – meaning the lender could foreclose on the property at any time without having to go to court, which is common practice in California.

In December 2025, there was another default notice filed by finance firm Prime Recon LLC, which is owed a mortgage worth $5,196,750 plus $294,321 in missed repayments and penalties from April to December of that year.

It’s unclear from the records if this debt has been repaid.

Dorit’s Card Declined on Camera

photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit’s card declined as fans slam alleged shopping addiction.

In a recent episode of RHOBH, Dorit’s credit card was declined at a Hamptons boutique store – with her blaming it on a fraud alert.

Last year, her Beverly Hills hairdresser, Chris Dylan, posted a series of incriminating texts saying Dorit owed him a four-figure amount from styling her hair for shoots and public appearances, such as going to an LA Lakers game.

He later posted on TikTok saying: "After months of begging finally paid in full thank you guys."

Fans have been quick to point out on social media that Dorit has a "shopping addiction."

One said: "Spending over $4K on clothes in one sitting is wildly irresponsible, especially when her first card was declined!"

Another reckoned: "Dorit is a shopping addict. Anyone who buys 4K worth of tacky trash in 20 minutes is an addict and cannot stop shopping. Her house is in foreclosure, and they lack the money to pay their debts. She is mentally ill and needs to get professional help."

Fans Mock Dorit’s Money Troubles

photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Fans predict Dorit will downsize after split from cash-strapped PK.

While one Reddit poster added: "I think Dorit is going to end up living in a very tiny apartment soon – seeing as PK has no money and she can't manage money very well."

Mother-of-two Dorit has remained in the family’s home while husband PK has been living on his own since the couple announced their separation in September 2024.

The businessman spends a lot of time in his hometown of London, and when he's in California, he primarily resides at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

