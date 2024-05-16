Your tip
Kyle Richards Reacts to Dorit and PK Kemsley's 'Difficult' Separation and Admits She Was 'Torn' About 'RHOBH' Return

kyle richards dorit pk
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards said she feels “terribly for” Dorit and PK Kemsley.

May 16 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kyle Richards dished on her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a tumultuous season and broke her silence on her co-star Dorit Kemsley's separation from her husband, PK, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards, 55, filmed the Bravo franchise while going through an emotional split with her significant other of nearly 30 years, Mauricio Umansky, so she knows a thing or two about navigating a breakup while the world watches.

rhobh cast season bravo
Source: BRAVO

Kyle said she was "torn" about returning to 'RHOBH' after her hard season.

Richards expressed compassion for her on-again, off-again bestie's situation while confirming she's "back filming" for Season 14 and calling her decision to return "much harder" than previous years.

“I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that,” she said on Amazon Live this week. "But oh, well. What are they gonna do to me?”

"I was torn just because it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the show, and last year was hard,” Richards explained. “I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion.”

While Umansky has moved out of the $10 million mansion they shared for 28 years and into a bachelor pad, Richards teased that fans shouldn't count him out on future RHOBH appearances.

rhobh
Source: MEGA

Kyle addressed Dorit and PK's recent separation news.

“I’m sure he will [appear this season] because, you know, he is obviously family,” she said of her real estate broker ex. That's when she addressed Dorit and PK's separation after nine years of marriage.

The pair announced their split on May 9 after months of speculation there was trouble in paradise.

Richards said she feels “terribly for” Dorit and PK.

“I feel bad for them,” she shared. “Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details.”

dorit kemsley pk main
Source: MEGA

Sources told RadarOnline.com that they are "definitely not talking about divorce."

While Dorit and PK are taking time apart, sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com exclusively that they are "definitely not talking about divorce" — at least, not yet.

One insider shared they are "taking time and space" to work on their marriage, adding their main focus is "protecting" their kids: son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8.

Dorit and PK dropped the bombshell in a joint statement.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," their message began.

dorit kemsley separation announcement
Source: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit and PK released a joint statement about their separation.

"To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," they added.

"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."

