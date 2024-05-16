Kyle Richards Reacts to Dorit and PK Kemsley's 'Difficult' Separation and Admits She Was 'Torn' About 'RHOBH' Return

Kyle Richards dished on her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a tumultuous season and broke her silence on her co-star Dorit Kemsley's separation from her husband, PK, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richards, 55, filmed the Bravo franchise while going through an emotional split with her significant other of nearly 30 years, Mauricio Umansky, so she knows a thing or two about navigating a breakup while the world watches.