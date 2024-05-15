'It Was Just Strange': Kyle Richards Confirms Mauricio Umansky Moved Out of $10 Million Marital Home When She Wasn't in Town
Kyle Richards believes it was "strange" but "smart" for her estranged Mauricio Umansky to move out of their home when she wasn't in town, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed the rumor that her husband of almost 30 years recently left their marital home and moved into a bachelor pad in West Hollywood.
Richards seemed somewhat surprised by the move, saying she knew this day would come but was unaware that he left their home of 28 years when he did. The Bravo personality spoke candidly about Umansky's living situation while appearing on the B---- Bible podcast, revealing it was "weird" how the discovery was uncovered.
“I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that’s exactly what happened," she explained. Richards described the eerie feeling of walking into an empty home.
“I’m a mom of four, I have a busy household. I've got six dogs right now,” the reality star said. “I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I as like, 'everything's so quiet.'”
Richards said Umansky's decision was "smart" and "strange."
“I had been away and he did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do. I had said I didn’t want to be there to see that. So it was just strange. And it’s like wow, it’s gonna be like this sometimes,” she stated during the podcast.
“It’s an adjustment for sure."
- Kyle Richards Drops Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky's Last Name After He Moves Out of $10 Million Marital Mansion
- Separate Lives: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Moves Out of Their $10 Million Mansion, Buys Hollywood Condo Next to Matt Damon
- 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Hires Divorce Lawyers in Mauricio Umansky Split: Report
Richards revealed she doesn't look at her 28-year marriage to Umansky as a failure, even though it's essentially over.
"For me, it was my biggest accomplishment. I came from a home that was broken. My mom was married many times. So I was very proud of my marriage and the family we built. It was hard for me to finally get to a place where I could say this is a success no matter what,” the RHOBH star said.
Richards added, “I am very proud of the fact that we get along and we can still do things like that as a family because we are a family no matter what."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in July 2023. The pair have been married since 1996. In December 2023, the RHOBH star said she and Mauricio had not discussed divorce.
"We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," Kyle said. "No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven't gone that route yet."
They share three daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards also has a 35-year-old daughter named Farrah from a previous relationship.
While neither Richards nor Umansky have filed for divorce, the decision seems imminent.