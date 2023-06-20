Reality Check: Nurse Owed $8k From Dorit Kemsley Demands 'RHOBH' Star Appear in Court With Her Bank Statements
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is being dragged back to court by a nurse who was awarded $8k from the reality star after she allegelly stiffed her after she helped her recover post-plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we first reported, the 46-year-old reality star was ordered to pay the 4-figure sum to Natalie Vanderstay, a dedicated nurse – but the surgically enhanced stunner has yet to fork over the money, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The nurse has demanded Kemsley submit a detailed financial record of all her assets as part of the small-claims lawsuit.
Vanderstay filed the “Order to Produce Statement of Assets” on June 16 which could be a heavy lift for the Bravo star who who lives in a 9,000-square-foot mansion.
Vanderstay asked the court to give Kemsley, who is married to UK businessman and property developer, Paul Kemsley, 30 days to produce the financial statements and have them ready for an August 3, 2023, hearing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Vanderstay claimed she worked for Kemsley from Nov. 16, 2022, to Nov. 20, 2022, for 80 hours at a rate of $100 an hour.
- Dorit Kemsley Accused of Stiffing Nurse Who Claims to Have Helped ‘RHOBH’ Star After Alleged Plastic Surgery Procedure
- 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK Sell Beverly Hills Mansion For $7.2 Million, Score $700k Profit
- 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley & Husband PK List Beverly Hills Mansion For $8 Million, Kyle Richards' Husband Maurico Assisting In Sale
“I am a private duty nurse and I provided medical services for [Dorit],” Vanderstay wrote in court documents. “[Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician's orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”
“I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me,” she added.
In April, a judge ordered Kemsley to pay Vanderstay after the reality star decided to blow off the hearing. Apparently unable to collect, Vanderstay is now demanding a detailed listing of her assets.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Instead of paying the hardworking nurse, Kemsley’s Instagram page is littered with over-the-top photographs of the money-chiseling reality star showing off her high-priced clothes, dining at swanky restaurants, attending black-tie vents and hanging out with her Real Housewives co-stars in Las Vegas.
Neither Vanderstay and Kemsley responded to RadarOnline.com's requests for comment.