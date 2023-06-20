Reality Check: Nurse Owed $8k From Dorit Kemsley Demands 'RHOBH' Star Appear in Court With Her Bank Statements

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is being dragged back to court by a nurse who was awarded $8k from the reality star after she allegelly stiffed her after she helped her recover post-plastic surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we first reported, the 46-year-old reality star was ordered to pay the 4-figure sum to Natalie Vanderstay, a dedicated nurse – but the surgically enhanced stunner has yet to fork over the money, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.