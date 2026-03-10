Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious Zorro Ranch Raided by New Mexico Authorities — Amid Sickening Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'
March 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Authorities in New Mexico have swarmed a sprawling property once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, where the bodies of two missing girls the s-- fiend allegedly abused are thought to be buried, RadarOnline.com can report.
The New Mexico Department of Justice has confirmed it has revived its investigation into alleged crimes at Epstein's "Zorro Ranch," a 7,600-acre property outside of Santa Fe.
Reopening the Investigation
A tip was previously sent to the FBI in 2019, the year Epstein committed suicide, claiming two girls' bodies the pedophile had allegedly abused had been buried in the hills outside the house.
The ranch was searched that same year, but nothing was found. Last month, however, state leaders decided to reopen the investigation.
"At the direction of Attorney General Torrez, the New Mexico Department of Justice initiated a search this morning of the Zorro Ranch property previously owned by Jeffrey Epstein, with the New Mexico State Police and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office providing assistance," a statement said. "This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death."
Officials asked for any information or tips "relevant to events that occurred in New Mexico" and promised to "continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead."
The Search for Buried Bodies
The renewed scrutiny comes after the office of Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's attorney general, announced it was investigating claims two bodies were buried at the ranch.
The allegations surfaced in a 2019 email to Eddy Aragon, a conservative talk-show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate, alleging two "foreign girls" died of strangulation during "rough, fetish s--" and were buried on the "orders of Jeffrey and Madam G" – an apparent reference to Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for s-- trafficking.
The individual claimed the women were buried "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro" and said they had taken seven videos from Epstein's home, including footage depicting s-- with minors, as "insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein." The sender offered to provide the material on a flash drive in exchange for one bitcoin.
"It felt very legitimate to me. That's why I forwarded it," Aragon said at the time, explaining that he shared the letter with the FBI immediately and did not respond to the author or pay for the videos.
Secrets To Spill
Epstein's Zorro Ranch is often overshadowed by the financier's private Caribbean islands, but New Mexico criminal defense lawyer John W. Day previously told Radar the location may have its own secrets to spill.
"We know from firsthand victim accounts what was taking place in the Caribbean," Day reasoned. "We haven’t heard the same level of victim stories about what was happening in New Mexico, but you’d have to be foolish to think that it wasn’t being used for the same purposes."
Day contends there are still people in the area who know for sure what went down at Epstein's 26,700-square-foot ranch.
"There had to be so much activity here that there hasn’t been much attention paid to it," Day said. "There must have been people who worked on the place: staff, ranch hands, people coming and going. Was this any different from the island?"