Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious Zorro Ranch Raided by New Mexico Authorities — Amid Sickening Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

jeffrey epstein and zorro ranch
Source: mega

Authorities have raided Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Authorities in New Mexico have swarmed a sprawling property once owned by Jeffrey Epstein, where the bodies of two missing girls the s-- fiend allegedly abused are thought to be buried, RadarOnline.com can report.

The New Mexico Department of Justice has confirmed it has revived its investigation into alleged crimes at Epstein's "Zorro Ranch," a 7,600-acre property outside of Santa Fe.

Article continues below advertisement

Reopening the Investigation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

Epstein is accused of abusing, and possibly burying, two young girls there.

A tip was previously sent to the FBI in 2019, the year Epstein committed suicide, claiming two girls' bodies the pedophile had allegedly abused had been buried in the hills outside the house.

The ranch was searched that same year, but nothing was found. Last month, however, state leaders decided to reopen the investigation.

"At the direction of Attorney General Torrez, the New Mexico Department of Justice initiated a search this morning of the Zorro Ranch property previously owned by Jeffrey Epstein, with the New Mexico State Police and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office providing assistance," a statement said. "This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death."

Officials asked for any information or tips "relevant to events that occurred in New Mexico" and promised to "continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead."

Article continues below advertisement

The Search for Buried Bodies

photo of jeffrey epstein new mexico ranch
Source: mega

The ranch is often overlooked by Epstein's other properties.

The renewed scrutiny comes after the office of Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's attorney general, announced it was investigating claims two bodies were buried at the ranch.

The allegations surfaced in a 2019 email to Eddy Aragon, a conservative talk-show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate, alleging two "foreign girls" died of strangulation during "rough, fetish s--" and were buried on the "orders of Jeffrey and Madam G" – an apparent reference to Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for s-- trafficking.

The individual claimed the women were buried "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro" and said they had taken seven videos from Epstein's home, including footage depicting s-- with minors, as "insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein." The sender offered to provide the material on a flash drive in exchange for one bitcoin.

"It felt very legitimate to me. That's why I forwarded it," Aragon said at the time, explaining that he shared the letter with the FBI immediately and did not respond to the author or pay for the videos.

Article continues below advertisement

Secrets To Spill

The ranch was previously searched in 2019.
Source: mega

The ranch was previously searched in 2019.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Dax Shepard and family

Dax Shepard Revealed How He's Keeping Daughters Off Social Media for 'Years' to Come by Using 'Alcoholics Anonymous' Hack

image of Rosanna Arquette and Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Blasts Rosanna Arquette After She Criticizes Use of N-Word in 'Pulp Fiction' — 'I Gave You a Job, You Took the Money'

Epstein's Zorro Ranch is often overshadowed by the financier's private Caribbean islands, but New Mexico criminal defense lawyer John W. Day previously told Radar the location may have its own secrets to spill.

"We know from firsthand victim accounts what was taking place in the Caribbean," Day reasoned. "We haven’t heard the same level of victim stories about what was happening in New Mexico, but you’d have to be foolish to think that it wasn’t being used for the same purposes."

Day contends there are still people in the area who know for sure what went down at Epstein's 26,700-square-foot ranch.

"There had to be so much activity here that there hasn’t been much attention paid to it," Day said. "There must have been people who worked on the place: staff, ranch hands, people coming and going. Was this any different from the island?"

epstein and maxwell.
Source: mega

He would often bring his lover Ghislaine Maxwell to the ranch.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.