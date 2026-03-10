Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious Zorro Ranch Raided by New Mexico Authorities — Amid Sickening Rumors 'Dead Bodies of Abused Girls Were Buried on Property'

A tip was previously sent to the FBI in 2019, the year Epstein committed suicide, claiming two girls' bodies the pedophile had allegedly abused had been buried in the hills outside the house.

The ranch was searched that same year, but nothing was found. Last month, however, state leaders decided to reopen the investigation.

"At the direction of Attorney General Torrez, the New Mexico Department of Justice initiated a search this morning of the Zorro Ranch property previously owned by Jeffrey Epstein, with the New Mexico State Police and Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office providing assistance," a statement said. "This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death."

Officials asked for any information or tips "relevant to events that occurred in New Mexico" and promised to "continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead."