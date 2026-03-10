Dax Shepard Reveals 'Alcoholics Anonymous Hack' He's Using to Keep His Two Daughters Off Social Media for Years
March 10 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Dax Shepard is the latest celebrity to reveal his children are not allowed to use social media, and he's used a sobriety hack to get him through the challenges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The podcaster, who has been on his sobriety journey for more than two decades, said what he's learned from Alcoholics Anonymous has helped him deal with the reality of how badly his kids want to be online.
Dax Shepard Doesn't Want His Kids Using Social Media Until They're 'At Least 16'
During the March 9 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, guest Amanda Peet complained about how kids today are always "jumping out" of a moment, such as watching a sunset or making a meal, so they can take a picture of it and share it online.
"I don't want to say I fully accept it cause our kids are not on any social media, so I guess I am controlling in that way," Shepard revealed about the two preteen daughters he shares with wife Kristen Bell: Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.
The CHiPs star said it's going to be "years" before his girls are on social media.
"I'm not even sure what the day would be, but we're years away from that for sure. No, I would think 16 would be the earliest," he noted.
Dax Shepard Utilizes a 'Weird AA Thing' to Help Him Accept Social Media
Shepard explained he's had to "accept" that his daughters' generation is so tied to their mobile devices.
"I have a weird like AA thing, which is like acceptance is the cure to all my problems, which is like I accept that that's how this generation is. I just accept it," he told Peet.
He continued, "I'm not going to change the tide of this. This is what childhood is in this given day. I don't have the power to change it."
Dax Shepard's Kids Have Limited Computer Use
Shepard explained exactly how limited his daughters' access to devices is today, and how long he hopes it will remain that way.
"I have my limited power to prevent them from having it till 16, or however they get crafty enough that they get it, and I don't know, but currently they can't get an app," the Buddy Games star shared.
"One only has a computer, and one has an iPad without cell service, so that's like the controls I can do, right?" he revealed about Lincoln and Delta.
Knowing his eldest daughter will be the first to get social media, Shepard tried to predict what would happen once Lincoln gets access to Instagram, TikTok, and the like.
"She can turn 18 and leave, and then will she get on Instagram and stare at it all day long? I don't know. But I accept that it's going to be a different childhood than I have," he noted.
Shepard is the latest high-profile celebrity to reveal that they don't allow their kids to use social media.
Khloé Kardashian said she intends to keep daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, off it until their late teens, explaining: "They don't have the internet in any way."
"I don't think kids should have social media until– I mean I would love 16, 17, but a phone we're discussing on her 12th birthday," she revealed.