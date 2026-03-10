Dax Shepard Reveals 'Alcoholics Anonymous Hack' He's Using to Keep His Two Daughters Off Social Media for Years

During the March 9 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, guest Amanda Peet complained about how kids today are always "jumping out" of a moment, such as watching a sunset or making a meal, so they can take a picture of it and share it online.

"I don't want to say I fully accept it cause our kids are not on any social media, so I guess I am controlling in that way," Shepard revealed about the two preteen daughters he shares with wife Kristen Bell: Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.

The CHiPs star said it's going to be "years" before his girls are on social media.

"I'm not even sure what the day would be, but we're years away from that for sure. No, I would think 16 would be the earliest," he noted.