Quentin Tarantino Blasts Rosanna Arquette After She Criticizes Use of N-Word in 'Pulp Fiction' — 'I Gave You a Job, You Took the Money'

image of Rosanna Arquette and Quentin Tarantino
Source: mega

Tarantino fires back at Rosanna Arquette after she criticizes his use of the N-word in 'Pulp Fiction.'

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Director Quentin Tarantino has publicly rebuked actress Rosanna Arquette after she criticized his use of the N-word in the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Arquette recently revisited the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s work during an interview with The Times U.K., where she acknowledged the film’s enduring legacy but said the racial slur used throughout the movie makes her uncomfortable.

'Racist and Creepy'

Rosanna Arquette called 'Pulp Fiction' a 'great film on a lot of levels.'
Source: mega

Rosanna Arquette called 'Pulp Fiction' a 'great film on a lot of levels.'

"[Pulp Fiction is] iconic, a great film on a lot of levels," she said. "But personally, I am over the use of the N-word. I hate it."

The actress went further: "I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It's not art, it's just racist and creepy."

'Lack of Class, No Less Honor'

image of The actress called the slur in the film 'racist and creepy' during a recent interview.
Source: mega

The actress called the slur in the film 'racist and creepy' during a recent interview.

Tarantino did not stay silent.

"Dear Rosanna," Tarantino wrote, according to Deadline. "I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?"

"Do you feel this way now? Very possibly. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor," he continued. "There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues."

Ending the message with a pointed jab, he added: "But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations."

N-Word in Multiple Films

image of Tarantino accused Arquette of disrespecting a movie she once said she was 'thrilled' to be part of.
Source: mega

Tarantino accused Arquette of disrespecting a movie she once said she was 'thrilled' to be part of.

The debate surrounding Tarantino’s frequent use of the slur in his films is not new.

The word reportedly appears around 20 times in Pulp Fiction. Later projects featured it even more prominently — with more than 30 uses in Jackie Brown and more than 100 instances in the 2012 Western Django Unchained.

'Not the Right Answer'

image of Tarantino's use of the controversial word has been debated since 'Pulp Fiction' debuted in 1994.
Source: mega

Tarantino's use of the controversial word has been debated since 'Pulp Fiction' debuted in 1994.

Over the years, several filmmakers have voiced concerns about the Inglourious Basterds director's dialogue choices.

In 1997, director Spike Lee previously criticized the repeated use of the word in Tarantino’s work, saying: “I’m not against the word, and I use it, but not excessively. And some people speak that way. But Quentin is infatuated with that word. What does he want to be made — an honorary Black man?”

Recently, filmmaker Lee Daniels also questioned Tarantino’s stance on the controversial word, saying the director’s past response telling critics to “see something else” if they objected was “not the right answer.”

