Quentin Tarantino Blasts Rosanna Arquette After She Criticizes Use of N-Word in 'Pulp Fiction' — 'I Gave You a Job, You Took the Money'

Tarantino did not stay silent.

"Dear Rosanna," Tarantino wrote, according to Deadline. "I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?"

"Do you feel this way now? Very possibly. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor," he continued. "There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues."

Ending the message with a pointed jab, he added: "But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations."