EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Serial Killer' Fears Erupt Amid Ranch 'Buried Women's Bodies' Probe

The New Mexico Department of Justice has confirmed it has revived its investigation into alleged crimes at the 7,600-acre property near Santa Fe, about 40 miles south of the city.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein is now at the center of explosive claims he was not only a serial s-- offender but a serial killer – as New Mexico authorities reopen a probe into allegations women's bodies were buried at his vast Zorro Ranch estate.

An anonymous tipster alleged two 'foreign girls' were buried in the hills near the estate.

She added the agency would seek access to the unredacted files and proceed with the "collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available."

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Justice, said: "Revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination."

Now, officials said newly unsealed material has prompted a fresh look at what may have occurred at the ranch, which features a 26,700 sq ft mansion and private runway.

A previous state inquiry was closed in 2019 to avoid overlap with federal investigations into Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage minor in Florida.

Its move follows the release last month of more than three million documents by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act .

Rodriguez said her office had requested a copy of the letter from federal authorities. "We are actively investigating this allegation and are conducting a broader review in light of the latest release from the U.S. Department of Justice," she noted.

Aragon said, "It felt very legitimate to me. That's why I forwarded it." He said he shared the letter with the FBI immediately and did not respond to the author or pay for the videos.

The individual claimed the women were buried "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro" and said they had taken seven videos from Epstein's home, including footage depicting s-- with minors, as "insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein." The sender offered to provide the material on a flash drive in exchange for one bitcoin.

The allegations surfaced in an email from a person claiming to be a former employee, included in the document release. The individual, whose name was redacted in the Epstein files, wrote in November 2019 to Eddy Aragon, a conservative talk-show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate, alleging two "foreign girls" died of strangulation during "rough, fetish s--" and were buried on the "orders of Jeffrey and Madam G" – an apparent reference to Ghislaine Maxwell , now serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for s-- trafficking.

The renewed scrutiny comes after the office of Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's attorney general, announced it was investigating claims two bodies were buried at the ranch.

Virginia Giuffre , who committed suicide last year, also alleged she was trafficked by Epstein to powerful men, including the late former governor Bill Richardson, who died in 2023 aged 75. A representative for Richardson previously said he had never met Giuffre and that her claims were "completely false."

Civil lawsuits have identified the ranch as a site of abuse, and two of the four victims who testified at Maxwell's trial said they were assaulted there.

The bipartisan panel met for the first time on Tuesday and must deliver an initial report by July 31 and a final report in December.

Andrea Romero , the Democratic representative for Santa Fe who sponsored the bill, said the subcommittee would use subpoena powers, public records, and testimony to "put the whole story together."

In parallel, the state's House of Representatives has voted to establish a truth commission to examine what took place at the ranch.

Zorro Ranch was sold in 2023 to Donald Huffines, a businessman and former Texas state senator now running for comptroller. He wrote on X: "What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good," adding the property had been renamed San Rafael Ranch and would be remade as a Christian retreat.

A former investigator familiar with s-- trafficking cases said the burial allegations significantly raised the stakes.

They said: "If even part of this account is corroborated – particularly the claim that women died during encounters and were secretly buried – then investigators would have to consider the possibility that Epstein was operating as a serial killer, not just a serial abuser. That changes the entire scope of what we think we know about him."

A senior law enforcement source said the language in the email was "deeply concerning."

They added: "Strangulation is one of the clearest indicators of lethal intent in violent sexual cases. When you see repeated references to it and allegations of concealed bodies, you cannot rule out homicide. Detectives will be looking at whether there was a pattern."

A legal analyst briefed on the document release said the claims, if substantiated, could reopen questions about how many victims there may have been.

They said: "The public narrative has focused on trafficking and abuse. But if deaths occurred and were covered up, then we are potentially looking at a serial killing framework. Prosecutors would have to examine whether there were multiple incidents tied to the same offender over time."

Another source close to the state's review into the Epstein material said investigators were approaching the allegations cautiously but seriously.

They said: "No one is jumping to conclusions. But when you have references to bodies in the hills and instructions allegedly coming from Epstein himself, you are obligated to test the serial killer theory alongside every other line of inquiry."