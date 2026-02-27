Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein 'Serial Killer' Fears Erupt Amid Ranch 'Buried Women's Bodies' Probe

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Zorro Ranch estate
Source: DOJ;MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch may hold even darker secrets.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein is now at the center of explosive claims he was not only a serial s-- offender but a serial killer – as New Mexico authorities reopen a probe into allegations women's bodies were buried at his vast Zorro Ranch estate.

The New Mexico Department of Justice has confirmed it has revived its investigation into alleged crimes at the 7,600-acre property near Santa Fe, about 40 miles south of the city.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Zorro Ranch estate
Source: MEGA

An anonymous tipster alleged two 'foreign girls' were buried in the hills near the estate.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Its move follows the release last month of more than three million documents by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

A previous state inquiry was closed in 2019 to avoid overlap with federal investigations into Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage minor in Florida.

Now, officials said newly unsealed material has prompted a fresh look at what may have occurred at the ranch, which features a 26,700 sq ft mansion and private runway.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Justice, said: "Revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination."

She added the agency would seek access to the unredacted files and proceed with the "collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available."

Article continues below advertisement

Burial Allegations Surface in Email

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to the ranch to meet powerful political figures.

Article continues below advertisement

The renewed scrutiny comes after the office of Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's attorney general, announced it was investigating claims two bodies were buried at the ranch.

The allegations surfaced in an email from a person claiming to be a former employee, included in the document release. The individual, whose name was redacted in the Epstein files, wrote in November 2019 to Eddy Aragon, a conservative talk-show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate, alleging two "foreign girls" died of strangulation during "rough, fetish s--" and were buried on the "orders of Jeffrey and Madam G" – an apparent reference to Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for s-- trafficking.

The individual claimed the women were buried "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro" and said they had taken seven videos from Epstein's home, including footage depicting s-- with minors, as "insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein." The sender offered to provide the material on a flash drive in exchange for one bitcoin.

Aragon said, "It felt very legitimate to me. That's why I forwarded it." He said he shared the letter with the FBI immediately and did not respond to the author or pay for the videos.

Rodriguez said her office had requested a copy of the letter from federal authorities. "We are actively investigating this allegation and are conducting a broader review in light of the latest release from the U.S. Department of Justice," she noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Truth Commission Launched by State Lawmakers

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

Attorney General Raúl Torrez ordered the reopening of the criminal investigation into Zorro Ranch.

Article continues below advertisement

In parallel, the state's House of Representatives has voted to establish a truth commission to examine what took place at the ranch.

Andrea Romero, the Democratic representative for Santa Fe who sponsored the bill, said the subcommittee would use subpoena powers, public records, and testimony to "put the whole story together."

The bipartisan panel met for the first time on Tuesday and must deliver an initial report by July 31 and a final report in December.

Civil lawsuits have identified the ranch as a site of abuse, and two of the four victims who testified at Maxwell's trial said they were assaulted there.

Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide last year, also alleged she was trafficked by Epstein to powerful men, including the late former governor Bill Richardson, who died in 2023 aged 75. A representative for Richardson previously said he had never met Giuffre and that her claims were "completely false."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, David Beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Sitting Duck' for Kim Kardashian Robbery Heist — Thanks to 'Jewelry Dig' at Estranged Dad David

Photo of Queen Elizabeth

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Mission to Save Queen Elizabeth's 'Priceless' Bullet-Riddled Rolls-Royce

A 'Deeply Concerning' Revelation

Photo of Zorro Ranch estate
Source: MEGA

Donald Huffines bought the property at a public auction to benefit Epstein’s victims.

Zorro Ranch was sold in 2023 to Donald Huffines, a businessman and former Texas state senator now running for comptroller. He wrote on X: "What the enemy once meant for evil, God can redeem for good," adding the property had been renamed San Rafael Ranch and would be remade as a Christian retreat.

A former investigator familiar with s-- trafficking cases said the burial allegations significantly raised the stakes.

They said: "If even part of this account is corroborated – particularly the claim that women died during encounters and were secretly buried – then investigators would have to consider the possibility that Epstein was operating as a serial killer, not just a serial abuser. That changes the entire scope of what we think we know about him."

A senior law enforcement source said the language in the email was "deeply concerning."

They added: "Strangulation is one of the clearest indicators of lethal intent in violent sexual cases. When you see repeated references to it and allegations of concealed bodies, you cannot rule out homicide. Detectives will be looking at whether there was a pattern."

A legal analyst briefed on the document release said the claims, if substantiated, could reopen questions about how many victims there may have been.

They said: "The public narrative has focused on trafficking and abuse. But if deaths occurred and were covered up, then we are potentially looking at a serial killing framework. Prosecutors would have to examine whether there were multiple incidents tied to the same offender over time."

Another source close to the state's review into the Epstein material said investigators were approaching the allegations cautiously but seriously.

They said: "No one is jumping to conclusions. But when you have references to bodies in the hills and instructions allegedly coming from Epstein himself, you are obligated to test the serial killer theory alongside every other line of inquiry."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.