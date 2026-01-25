Jet-Set Senator: Ted Cruz Roasted Online for Jetting to California Before Massive Winter Storm Hits Texas

His quick escape from the state prompted comparisons to his controversial 2021 trip to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri.

Sen. Ted Cruz has pushed back at critics after being slammed for leaving Texas on a work trip to California just days before a major winter storm threatened the state, RadarOnline.com can report.

Critics quickly compared the trip to his infamous 2021 Cancun vacation during Winter Storm Uri.

"It's 66 degrees & beautiful. A storm is expected tomorrow night. But I am reliably informed by Twitter that if I simply raise up my hand on Texas soil, the storm will turn around & sunshine, rainbows & unicorns will emerge. Let it be."

" I've returned home from my work trip ," the 55-year-old senator posted on X alongside a photo of himself raising his hand toward the sky.

The Texas Republican said he had already returned home when backlash erupted over a viral photo showing him standing in the aisle of a crowded United Airlines flight reportedly headed to Laguna Beach.

Cruz said he had already returned to Texas and responded sarcastically on social media.

The image quickly sparked a storm of criticism online, with many users likening the scene to Cruz's 2021 family vacation to Cancun, which he cut short after public outrage as Texans endured power outages and freezing temperatures.

Cruz later acknowledged that the trip was a "mistake".

The senator has faced similar scrutiny in the past for traveling during emergencies.

Last summer, he was criticized for being in Greece while severe flooding killed 136 people in Texas' Hill Country.

Cruz's office moved quickly to address the latest controversy, saying the California trip had been planned before the storm was forecast and was related to official work.

"Senator Cruz is currently on pre-planned work travel that was scheduled weeks in advance," a spokesperson told KHOU. "He will be back in Texas before the storm is projected to hit."