MAGA Divorce: Trump Lawyer Splits From Millionaire Husband After Six Years of Marriage — And Moves to Palm Beach

Sources close to Habba, 41, confirmed the split came sometime after she stepped down from her post as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor in early December, according to The New York Post.

Not long after the breakup, the outspoken lawyer relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.

Friends say Habba is embracing the change and focusing on the next stage of her life.

"She's a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics," one friend said, "even when life throws personal challenges her way."

Habba is a "strong woman" who was "lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with."

"She trusts herself and she's zero bulls---," the source added.