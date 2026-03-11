Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

MAGA Divorce: Trump Lawyer Splits From Millionaire Husband After Six Years of Marriage — And Moves to Palm Beach

image of Alina Habba
Source: mega

Alina Habba ends six-year marriage to millionaire Gregg Reuben and begins new chapter in Palm Beach.

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alina Habba is entering a new chapter in both her personal and professional life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The high-profile attorney, who once served as a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump and briefly held the role of acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, has ended her marriage to millionaire businessman Gregg Reuben after nearly six years together.

Article continues below advertisement

'Strong Woman'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Sources claim Habba 'initiated the split' with Reuben.
Source: mega

Sources claim Habba 'initiated the split' with Reuben.

Sources close to Habba, 41, confirmed the split came sometime after she stepped down from her post as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor in early December, according to The New York Post.

Not long after the breakup, the outspoken lawyer relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.

Friends say Habba is embracing the change and focusing on the next stage of her life.

"She's a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics," one friend said, "even when life throws personal challenges her way."

Habba is a "strong woman" who was "lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with."

"She trusts herself and she's zero bulls---," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Right Thing'

image of One insider described Habba as a 'machine' who is constantly traveling and working.
Source: mega

One insider described Habba as a 'machine' who is constantly traveling and working.

The same source explained Habba and Reuben had been dividing their time between New Jersey and Florida before the relationship reached a breaking point.

"She initiated the split," the insider said. "This sort of situation, although unfortunate for anyone, was the right thing for her and her family."

Habba's demanding professional schedule also played a role in shaping her life during the marriage, according to those who know her well. Now, she is working as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Alina is constantly working and running, traveling — the woman doesn't stop, I've never seen anything quite like it. She's a machine," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

'Positive New Chapter'

image of The attorney shares two children with her first husband and was stepmother to Reuben's son.
Source: mega

The attorney shares two children with her first husband and was stepmother to Reuben's son.

At the moment, friends say the attorney is not romantically involved with anyone new. However, they believe she will eventually find a partner who matches her energy and ambition.

The insider also suggested that Reuben often kept a lower profile during the relationship.

"Gregg was very much in the shadows. She's super happy in Florida so far and looking forward to situating her kids there, similar to a lot of MAGA world, I think it's a positive new chapter, and I'm excited to see what she's going to do," the second source said.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Corey Lewandowski

Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski 'Bragged He Can Do Whatever He Wanted' as a Federal Official — And Claimed 'Trump Will Pardon' Him

Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'Forces' White House Staff to Wear $145 Shoes — As Everybody's Afraid' to Say 'No' to the Prez

Alina Habba Relationship History

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Habba is now working as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Source: mega

Habba is now working as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Reuben — whose fortune comes from several businesses aimed at transforming parking management — was Habba's second husband.

She previously divorced attorney Matthew Eyet in 2019 before marrying Reuben the following year.

Habba shares two children with Eyet and became a stepmother to Reuben's son during their marriage.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.