MAGA Divorce: Trump Lawyer Splits From Millionaire Husband After Six Years of Marriage — And Moves to Palm Beach
March 11 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Alina Habba is entering a new chapter in both her personal and professional life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The high-profile attorney, who once served as a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump and briefly held the role of acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, has ended her marriage to millionaire businessman Gregg Reuben after nearly six years together.
'Strong Woman'
Sources close to Habba, 41, confirmed the split came sometime after she stepped down from her post as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor in early December, according to The New York Post.
Not long after the breakup, the outspoken lawyer relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.
Friends say Habba is embracing the change and focusing on the next stage of her life.
"She's a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics," one friend said, "even when life throws personal challenges her way."
Habba is a "strong woman" who was "lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with."
"She trusts herself and she's zero bulls---," the source added.
'The Right Thing'
The same source explained Habba and Reuben had been dividing their time between New Jersey and Florida before the relationship reached a breaking point.
"She initiated the split," the insider said. "This sort of situation, although unfortunate for anyone, was the right thing for her and her family."
Habba's demanding professional schedule also played a role in shaping her life during the marriage, according to those who know her well. Now, she is working as a senior adviser to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
"Alina is constantly working and running, traveling — the woman doesn't stop, I've never seen anything quite like it. She's a machine," the source added.
'Positive New Chapter'
At the moment, friends say the attorney is not romantically involved with anyone new. However, they believe she will eventually find a partner who matches her energy and ambition.
The insider also suggested that Reuben often kept a lower profile during the relationship.
"Gregg was very much in the shadows. She's super happy in Florida so far and looking forward to situating her kids there, similar to a lot of MAGA world, I think it's a positive new chapter, and I'm excited to see what she's going to do," the second source said.
Alina Habba Relationship History
Reuben — whose fortune comes from several businesses aimed at transforming parking management — was Habba's second husband.
She previously divorced attorney Matthew Eyet in 2019 before marrying Reuben the following year.
Habba shares two children with Eyet and became a stepmother to Reuben's son during their marriage.