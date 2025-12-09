Trump's Former Personal Lawyer 'Forced' to Step Down from Attorney Job as She Rages Over the 'Politicized Left'... While Pam Bondi Fiercely Defends Her

Habba was selected to serve as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey in March, but after the end of her 120-day term, she decided to stick around, with the help of the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi – even as the state's federal judges were ready to replace her with their own nominees.

However, she was never officially confirmed by the Senate, which led to months of legal battles.

First, a federal judge ruled she was serving in the position "without lawful authority" and disqualified her. Then a federal appeals court unanimously upheld that decision last week. The Department of Justice did not appeal that decision.