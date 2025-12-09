Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Former Personal Lawyer 'Forced' to Step Down from Attorney Job as She Rages Over the 'Politicized Left'... While Pam Bondi Fiercely Defends Her

Photo of Donald Trump, Alina Habba
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Alina Habba, has stepped down as New Jersey District Attorney.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

President Trump has suffered another political blow after one of his former personal attorneys stepped down from her role as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can report.

An appeals court found Alina Habba was serving in her position unlawfully.

Months of Legal Battles Over Alina Habba's Job

photo of Alina Habab
Source: mega

Alina Habba was found to be serving in the role without proper approval.

Habba was selected to serve as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey in March, but after the end of her 120-day term, she decided to stick around, with the help of the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi – even as the state's federal judges were ready to replace her with their own nominees.

However, she was never officially confirmed by the Senate, which led to months of legal battles.

First, a federal judge ruled she was serving in the position "without lawful authority" and disqualified her. Then a federal appeals court unanimously upheld that decision last week. The Department of Justice did not appeal that decision.

Source: AlinaHabba/x

Habba addressed her departure on social media: "As a result of the Third Circuit's ruling, and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey."

She called the judges who made their decision "weapons for the politicized left."

"But do not mistake compliance for surrender," Habba continued. "This decision will not weaken the Justice Department, and it will not weaken me."

Pam Bondi to the Rescue

photo of Alina Habba and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Habba previously served as one of Trump's top attorneys.

Habba won't be unemployed long, however, as Bondi has already offered her a job as a senior adviser within her department.

The AG is also demanding a full review of the court ruling.

"Following the flawed third circuit decision disqualifying Alina Habba from performing her duties in the U.S. Attorney's office, for the district of New Jersey, I am saddened to accept Alina‘s resignation," Bondi said in a statement.

"The court ruling has made it untenable for her to effectively run her office with politicized judges, pausing trials designed to bring violent criminals to justice.

"These judges should not be able to countermand the president‘s choice of attorneys entrusted with carrying out the executive branch’s core responsibility of prosecuting crime."

Pam Bondi's New Lawsuit

photo of Alina Habab
Source: mega

Habba has been offered a job by Pam Bondi

Meanwhile, Bondi has been busy with her own legal issues after she was hit with a sex discrimination lawsuit.

Tania Nemer, the plaintiff, alleged in her complaint she was fired due to her being a woman, the U.S.-born daughter of Lebanese immigrants with dual citizenship, and a Democrat who once ran for local judicial office.

Nemer was hired in 2023 to serve on the Cleveland Immigration Court within the Executive Office for Immigration Review after she was deemed the "perfect candidate" due to having 12 years of immigration practice. She went on to receive the highest performance ratings.

Her suit claims Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was violated, as it prohibits discrimination in federal employment based on sex and national origin. She also alleged a violation of the First Amendment, as it doesn't allow for retaliation based on political party and affiliation.

Bondi Faces Judgement

photo of pam bondiv
Source: mega

Bondi is dealing with her own legal troubles.

In the complaint, Nemer detailed she was removed from her position 15 days after Trump took office for his second term. She claimed her supervisor told her she was "one of his best" judges and he was unaware why she was being let go.

At the time of her firing, she was still in a probationary two-year period as an immigration judge. Two other probationary judges, whom she noted were male and non-Lebanese, were not terminated.

She also noted the Justice Department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office refused to fully look into her discrimination complaint.

Also noted in the suit is that the Department of Justice claimed Bondi was able to fire Nemer without cause.

Nemer is seeking reinstatement as an immigration judge, rescission of her termination, back pay, front pay, compensatory damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, and attorney’s fees

