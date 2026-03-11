Your tip
Prince William

'Racy' Royal Reunion: Inside The 'Freakin' Naughty Bash' That Saved Prince William and Kate Middleton's Romance

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton got back together at a 'Freakin' Naughty'-themed party.

March 11 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Prince William won back Kate Middleton after a 2007 breakup, when both attended a wild bash where she dressed as a "naughty nurse," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The two ended up having a deep conversation after peeling away from other partygoers and decided to give their romance another try, which led to a rock-solid relationship that culminated in the college sweethearts finally marrying in a 2011 royal wedding.

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton was photographed out and about in London a month after her split from Prince William in 2007.

William and Middleton split in March 2007 after dating for six years, beginning while they were college students at St Andrews University in Scotland.

While the Princess of Wales "wasn’t demanding an engagement," she "wanted a commitment, and if he couldn’t deliver that, well, then she left him in no doubt that it was best they go their separate ways," royal expert Russel Myers writes in his new biography, William & Catherine: Their Intimate Inside Story.

The ultimatum didn't go Middleton's way. As William explained in a heartbreaking 30-minute phone call, he "laid out his reasons for believing they were on different pages" and couldn't give her the answer she hoped for, leaving the English beauty "understandably devastated."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Enjoys the Single Life in London

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton lived her best single life partying in London following her split from Prince William.

William went so far as to have Clarence House release a statement that he and Middleton were no longer together. He even confided to one senior courtier that, "at least she is free," according to Myers.

However, Middleton didn't sit at home wallowing in her tears.

Instead, she hit up the London nightlife as a single woman partying with her pals. She was even photographed wearing sultry hot pants at a roller disco.

"If her intention was to make William jealous, it had the desired effect," Myers notes.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Realized He Made a Huge Mistake Breaking Up With Kate Middleton

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William realized he made a mistake by breaking up with Middleton.

When Middleton was on holiday in Ibiza with her family in June 2007, William texted her to see if she would agree to talk to him.

Before their split, the duo had a party in their diary at the home of a mutual friend, where the theme of the evening was the risqué "Freakin’ Naughty."

William and Middleton agreed to meet up at the bash, which would be the first time they had seen each other in months. He dressed to impress in "tight black hotpants and a plastic policeman’s helmet," according to Myers, while she donned "a show-stopping 'naughty nurse' outfit, complete with fishnet stockings and a short dress."

Fellow partygoers said that as soon as the pair locked eyes at the party, "it was clear their love had not extinguished."

Prince William & Kate Middleton Got Back Together at a 'Freakin' Naughty' Party

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Middleton and Prince William married on April 29, 2011, after 10 years together.

William and Middleton peeled off from the other guests and "spent hours locked in deep conversation."

Myers writes how "Catherine listened intently as William attempted to break the deadlock, laying out his reasons for doubting what they had. He talked of his fear of letting someone truly experience the world in which he lived, and also his fear of rejection if he did let himself get too close."

He continues, "Catherine, of course, knew that she still loved William deeply. That was why she had been so explicit in her demands. She was willing to agree to a future, if only he would stop allowing outside factors to affect his judgment."

They returned to the party a couple once again, this time with a promise that their future together was solid.

The friend who threw the Freakin' Naughty party spoke about how it brought William and Middleton back together, a month after their April 2011 royal wedding, without taking credit for it.

Sam Waley-Cohen said, "There’s an idea that I was like Cupid with a bow and arrow. People love the idea that somebody put them back together, but they put themselves together far more."

