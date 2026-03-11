Your tip
Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski 'Bragged He Can Do Whatever He Wanted' as a Federal Official — And Claimed 'Trump Will Pardon' Him

image of Corey Lewandowski
Source: mega

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski denies claiming he could act freely because the president would pardon him.

Profile Image

March 11 2026, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

Corey Lewandowski allegedly bragged he could "do whatever" he wanted while working in government because President Donald Trump would simply pardon him if trouble arose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the longtime Trump ally — who served as a special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kristi Noem — made the remark during conversations about his role inside the agency.

'DJT Will Pardon Me'

image of Lewandowski allegedly claimed he had little to fear thanks to Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Lewandowski allegedly claimed he had little to fear thanks to Donald Trump.

"I'm not worried. I do whatever the f--- I want. DJT will pardon me," Lewandowski reportedly told a source at the New York Post in 2025.

Another insider recalled Lewandowski making similar comments, claiming he reassured colleagues that he had little reason to fear scrutiny.

"He was telling people he was going to get [a] pardon so he didn't have to worry," the insider said.

Lewandowski has strongly denied ever making the statement.

"Never said that. Never asked for a pardon and have no reason to receive one," he told the outlet.

'Always Behaved Like the Rules Don't Apply to Him'

image of Sources say Lewandowski wielded major influence inside DHS despite his temporary role.
Source: mega

Sources say Lewandowski wielded major influence inside DHS despite his temporary role.

The alleged remarks have surfaced as scrutiny intensifies around Lewandowski and Noem following questions about how the Department of Homeland Security was run during their time working together.

Sources familiar with the agency said Lewandowski wielded significant influence behind the scenes, including approving contracts and abruptly firing staff.

Critics have also accused him of operating with unusual authority despite his status as a temporary federal employee.

Some observers have additionally pointed to what they describe as a long-running pattern of aggressive behavior.

"Corey has always behaved like the rules don't apply to him. People around Trumpworld have been waiting to see how that ends," a former Trump campaign adviser said.

Fiery Congressional Hearings

image of Kristi Noem faced intense questioning about Lewandowski during recent congressional hearings.
Source: mega

Kristi Noem faced intense questioning about Lewandowski during recent congressional hearings.

The controversy was further fueled by a massive federal advertising campaign linked to DHS. NBC News reported that Trump had asked aides whether Lewandowski personally benefited from a $220 million initiative that prominently featured Noem.

It remains unclear whether Lewandowski could face any legal exposure related to the matter, or what circumstances might require a presidential pardon.

Both Lewandowski and Noem have denied wrongdoing. They have also rejected claims that their professional relationship was improper. Still, their standing within the administration took a major hit following two days of contentious congressional hearings last week.

During the sessions, Democratic lawmakers pressed Noem about Lewandowski's involvement in awarding lucrative government contracts and his ties to firms that received federal funds.

Lawmakers also questioned Noem about her personal relationship with Lewandowski.

According to sources, Trump ultimately fired the Homeland Security secretary after the hearings — with insiders claiming the "final straw" came when she failed to clearly deny having "sexual relations" with him, according to New York Post.

Corey Lewandowski's Previous Controversies

image of Trump reportedly questioned whether Lewandowski benefited from a $220M DHS ad campaign.
Source: mega

Trump reportedly questioned whether Lewandowski benefited from a $220M DHS ad campaign.

Lewandowski has weathered controversy before. He previously served as Trump's first campaign manager in 2016 before being dismissed during the race.

Over the years, he has also faced several allegations of misconduct.

In 2016, he was charged with battery after an incident involving then-Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields, though the charge was later dropped. Lewandowski dismissed Fields' account at the time as "delusional."

He was also accused in 2017 of slapping the buttocks of Trump supporter Joy Villa, though he was never charged in that case.

In 2021, Lewandowski was pushed out of a pro-Trump super PAC after allegations that he made unwanted advances toward donor Trashelle Odom. His lawyers later told CBS the case had been dismissed.

