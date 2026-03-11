Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski 'Bragged He Can Do Whatever He Wanted' as a Federal Official — And Claimed 'Trump Will Pardon' Him

"I'm not worried. I do whatever the f--- I want. DJT will pardon me," Lewandowski reportedly told a source at the New York Post in 2025.

Another insider recalled Lewandowski making similar comments, claiming he reassured colleagues that he had little reason to fear scrutiny.

"He was telling people he was going to get [a] pardon so he didn't have to worry," the insider said.

Lewandowski has strongly denied ever making the statement.

"Never said that. Never asked for a pardon and have no reason to receive one," he told the outlet.