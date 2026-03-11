Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Nasty' Life Behind Bars Exposed — Disgraced Socialite 'Rarely Showers, Complains About Everything and Is Hated By Prison Staff'

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison in 2022 for s-- trafficking, mostly underage girls, to the late financier and his rich and powerful pals.

While she is currently in a minimum security prison in Texas dubbed, "Club Fed," she had been serving her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, where she left quite the impression on the staff.

"This lady, her sense of entitlement was just ridiculous," Raven Johnson, who is using a pseudonym, told The Sun. "Prison staff – they f------ hated her. She filed over 800 complaints in one year."

Johnson served time on drug charges with Maxwell from November 2023 to November 2025. She said the 64-year-old notoriously complained about everything – from food portions to shower conditions.