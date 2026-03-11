Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Nasty' Life Behind Bars Exposed — Disgraced Socialite 'Rarely Showers, Complains About Everything and Is Hated By Prison Staff'
March 11 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell's fellow prison inmates say she stinks – figuratively and literally.
RadarOnline.com has learned Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and madam was despised by her criminal neighbors and even the guards in charge of her.
Fellow Inmates Did Not Like Ghislaine Maxwell
Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison in 2022 for s-- trafficking, mostly underage girls, to the late financier and his rich and powerful pals.
While she is currently in a minimum security prison in Texas dubbed, "Club Fed," she had been serving her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, where she left quite the impression on the staff.
"This lady, her sense of entitlement was just ridiculous," Raven Johnson, who is using a pseudonym, told The Sun. "Prison staff – they f------ hated her. She filed over 800 complaints in one year."
Johnson served time on drug charges with Maxwell from November 2023 to November 2025. She said the 64-year-old notoriously complained about everything – from food portions to shower conditions.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'Rarely Showered'
But Johnson had some complaints of her own – namely, Maxwell's smell.
"This lady worked out every day, but rarely showered," she said, adding that Maxwell's stank stood out even in the dirty facility. "There are a lot of bad smells in prison. I can tell you that."
Johnson claimed Maxwell also had "horrible personal hygiene" and despite having regular access to shower facilities would only bother to wash herself "once or twice a week."
Maxwell also earned a dubious nickname as a convicted s-- offender – "Chomo," slang for child molester. She was considered "trash" by the other inmates and had a small circle of friends.
"People don’t look at you as if you’re actually even human," Johnson explained. "You’re less than. If you have crimes against children, you’re s---. It doesn’t matter how much money you have or who you are in the real world; people aren’t going to respect you."
Keeping the Peace
While fellow inmates looked down on Maxwell for being a "child molester," none of them were willing to physically attack her, as it would result in terrible punishment.
Such acts of violence against a fellow prisoner could result in being sent to the facility's Special Housing Unit, known as "the hole," which the woman described as "very hard living."
The inmate claimed those taken to the SPU are confined to their cell 24 hours a day with no outdoor time. She also said that the prisoners are only fed "cold food for months," since they aren't allowed to go to the dining hall for warmer meals.
"It's just not worth it," she stated about how that level of personal punishment would have taken away any satisfaction of harming Maxwell.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Transfer
Maxwell caught a big break in August 2025, when, after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, she was transferred to the minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.
Maxwell's brother, Ian, previously said that his sibling had expressed fears for her life while housed in Florida and worried she would end up dead.
"Prisons are very dangerous places, and we know from Ghislaine that there are serious staff shortages and more dangerous higher-risk-category prisoners now being admitted to … Tallahassee," he revealed.
"For sure, she remains at great, if not greater, risk and has expressed her real concerns about this to me," Ian said.