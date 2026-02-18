Your tip
Tucker Carlson 'Detained' in Israel and Has Passport Taken Following His Interview With Mike Huckabee

Tucker Carlson claims he was held at an airport in Israel.
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson claims he was held at an airport in Israel.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson and members of his staff were allegedly "detained" in Israel after arriving there and conducting a scheduled interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The right-wing political commentator, who has been known to be critical of Israel, told the Daily Mail "airport security" took their passports and "hauled" their executive producer into another room before questioning them on what they spoke about in the interview.

'It Was Bizarre'

Mike Huckabee is the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.
Source: MEGA

Mike Huckabee is the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

"It was bizarre," added Carlson. "We're now out of the country.''

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Israel has since released a statement that alleged the former Fox News personality was not "detained" at all.

Instead, they claimed he was asked the "same passport control questions that countless visitors to Israel including Ambassador Huckabee and other diplomats receive as part of normal entrance and exit from Israel."

Concerns About Letting Tucker Carlson Into Israel

Tucker Carlson interviewed Mike Huckabee in Israel.
Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tucker Carlson interviewed Mike Huckabee in Israel.

Prior to the incident, the Israeli government reportedly had concerns about letting Carlson into the country, according to sources who spoke with the Daily Mail. Following negotiations between the State Department and Israel, Carlson was eventually allowed to enter the country and have his sit-down with Huckabee.

However, the spokesperson for the embassy said it was "not accurate that Israel only was going to let Tucker into the country for the interview."

"The only engagement the Embassy had with Israel about his visit was to coordinate his private plane landing as part of facilitating a seamless visit," the spokesperson continued. "It was Tucker who chose to only come into the country for a few hours and depart. And Tucker received the same positive treatment of any visitors to Israel."

