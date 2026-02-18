Tucker Carlson 'Detained' in Israel and Has Passport Taken Following His Interview With Mike Huckabee

The right-wing political commentator, who has been known to be critical of Israel, told the Daily Mail "airport security" took their passports and "hauled" their executive producer into another room before questioning them on what they spoke about in the interview.

Tucker Carlson and members of his staff were allegedly "detained" in Israel after arriving there and conducting a scheduled interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, they claimed he was asked the "same passport control questions that countless visitors to Israel including Ambassador Huckabee and other diplomats receive as part of normal entrance and exit from Israel."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Israel has since released a statement that alleged the former Fox News personality was not "detained" at all.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Prior to the incident, the Israeli government reportedly had concerns about letting Carlson into the country, according to sources who spoke with the Daily Mail. Following negotiations between the State Department and Israel, Carlson was eventually allowed to enter the country and have his sit-down with Huckabee.

However, the spokesperson for the embassy said it was "not accurate that Israel only was going to let Tucker into the country for the interview."

"The only engagement the Embassy had with Israel about his visit was to coordinate his private plane landing as part of facilitating a seamless visit," the spokesperson continued. "It was Tucker who chose to only come into the country for a few hours and depart. And Tucker received the same positive treatment of any visitors to Israel."