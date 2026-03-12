'Unflattering' Pete Hegseth Photos Led Pentagon to Ban Press Photographers From Briefings on Military Actions in Iran

The briefing, which occurred on March 2 following the February 28 attack on Iran, which left leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead, featured Hegseth appearing in the briefing room for the first time since last summer.

At the time, several outlets sent photographers to capture Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; however, after the photos were published, some members of Hegseth's staff reportedly notified colleagues they were not happy with how their boss looked.

In response, Hegseth's team made the prompt decision to boot photographers from the March 4 and March 10 briefings, according to sources.

"In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said in a statement.