Pete Hegseth

'Unflattering' Pete Hegseth Photos Led Pentagon to Ban Press Photographers From Briefings on Military Actions in Iran

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's 'unflattering' briefing photos led to photographers being banned.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Pete Hegseth looked so rough in recent photos the Defense Department decided to ban press photographers from briefings on the U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Washington Post, Hegseth's team labeled snaps of him "unflattering," as the Defense Secretary has been accused of being self-absorbed.

Photographers Banned After 'Unflattering' Photos Taken

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's team hated how much their boss looked in recent photos they banned photographers from future briefings.

The briefing, which occurred on March 2 following the February 28 attack on Iran, which left leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead, featured Hegseth appearing in the briefing room for the first time since last summer.

At the time, several outlets sent photographers to capture Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; however, after the photos were published, some members of Hegseth's staff reportedly notified colleagues they were not happy with how their boss looked.

In response, Hegseth's team made the prompt decision to boot photographers from the March 4 and March 10 briefings, according to sources.

"In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said in a statement.

'Not a Good Look'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Defense Secretary's photos were labeled 'unflattering' following a recent briefing.

Wilson added, "Photographs from the briefings are immediately released online for the public and press to use. If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential."

It has not been confirmed whether a specific photo triggered the staff's rage. Only the department's staff photographers are now allowed into the briefings.

In response to the Pentagon's decision, the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) hit back hard, and said, "Excluding photographers from Pentagon briefings because officials did not like how published images portrayed them shows an astonishingly poor sense of priorities in the midst of a war and is, for a public servant, not a good look.

The association's president, Alex Garcia, added, "A free press cannot function if government officials decide that only favorable images of public officials may be created or distributed."

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old has been accused of being self-absorbed.

While he's never confirmed it himself, Hegseth has been accused of being "obsessed with his looks." So much so, it is said he went down the Botox route to keep himself looking young.

According to a previous report, the former Fox News personality underwent a round of cosmetic injections last September, as one insider claimed, "It's all an ego play for Pete."

The source added, "He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

The 45-year-old was also accused of ordering modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to include a makeup studio, according to CBS News. Sources at the time claimed the project cost several thousand dollars.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth previously shut down rumors he ordered a makeup studio be built for him.

"Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup,'" Hegseth would later rage in response.

Hegseth also appears to be focused on others' looks, especially those of U.S. soldiers. During a speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, in September, Hegseth called out "DEI offices, dudes in dresses," and "fat" troops.

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," Hegseth said at the time, and even revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

