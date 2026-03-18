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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

'Deranged' Pete Hegseth Torched by House Democrat for Iran War Screw-Ups — 'He Is F---ing Pathetic'

Rep. Pat Ryan dubbed Pete Hegseth 'deranged.'
Source: MEGA

Rep. Pat Ryan dubbed Pete Hegseth 'deranged.'

March 18 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

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House Democrat Pat Ryan called Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth "pathetic" in a scathing tirade amid growing concerns surrounding the ongoing conflict in Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, March 17, Ryan demanded Hegseth be fired from his position at the Pentagon following the recent deaths of U.S. military members.

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'More Deranged Than the SNL Skits'

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Rep. Pat Ryan claimed Pete Hegseth 'has the blood' of 13 Americans 'on his hands.'
Source: MEGA

Rep. Pat Ryan claimed Pete Hegseth 'has the blood' of 13 Americans 'on his hands.'

"Hegseth has literally become more deranged than the SNL skits at this point, and it would be funny if he wasn’t literally killing American soldiers," the New York representative raged in an interview with the MeidasTouch Network.

"And so, for him to stand up there, you see each time he screws up and we screw up and lose Americans, he gets more desperate and he screams louder," he continued. "And he just shows his weakness."

"He is f---ing pathetic at this point, and he has the blood of now 13 Americans on his hands," Ryan claimed.

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'Fire Pete Hegseth'

Rep. Pat Ryan called for Pete Hegseth to be fired.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Pat Ryan called for Pete Hegseth to be fired.

Ryan also plugged his website "firehegseth.com" as he called for the Secretary of Defense to be "held accountable" for his actions.

"Everybody upset about this war should go right now and sign up for that, because we need to fire Pete Hegseth," he concluded.

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'No Quarter, No Mercy'

Senator Mark Kelly criticized Pete Hegseth's 'no quarter' comments.
Source: MEGA

Senator Mark Kelly criticized Pete Hegseth's 'no quarter' comments.

This comes after Hegseth faced backlash for declaring there would be "no quarter" and "no mercy" for U.S. enemies – despite that being against international law.

"With every passing hour, we know — and we know they know — that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling," he said during a press briefing. "They can barely communicate, let alone coordinate. They’re confused and we know it. Our response? We will keep pressing, we will keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies."

In fact, according to ICRC’s International Humanitarian Law Databases, "'declaring that no quarter will be given' is a war crime in international armed conflicts."

Senator Mark Kelly slammed the shocking remark on social media.

"'No quarter' isn't some wannabe tough guy line – it means something. An order to give no quarter would mean to take no prisoners and kill them instead, " he said on Friday, March 13, via X. "That would violate the law of armed conflict. It would be an illegal order. It would also put American service members at greater risk. Pete Hegseth should know better than to throw around terms like this."

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Pete Hegseth Trashes Media Coverage of Iran War

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Pete Hegseth claimed CNN was 'fake news.'
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth claimed CNN was 'fake news.'

Since the attacks on Iran, Hegseth has remained a staunch proponent of the conflict and has not reacted positively to criticism on the topic.

As Radar previously reported, Hegseth slammed CNN as "fake news" and ranted at the media for their coverage of the Iran war as he called for more patriotic headlines.

"For example, a banner or a headline, 'Mideast War intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has because that’s what they do," he said on March 10. "What should the banner read instead? How about 'Iran increasingly desperate?' Because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted."

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