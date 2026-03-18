'Deranged' Pete Hegseth Torched by House Democrat for Iran War Screw-Ups — 'He Is F---ing Pathetic'

"Hegseth has literally become more deranged than the SNL skits at this point, and it would be funny if he wasn’t literally killing American soldiers," the New York representative raged in an interview with the MeidasTouch Network.

"And so, for him to stand up there, you see each time he screws up and we screw up and lose Americans, he gets more desperate and he screams louder," he continued. "And he just shows his weakness."

"He is f---ing pathetic at this point, and he has the blood of now 13 Americans on his hands," Ryan claimed.