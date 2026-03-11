Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

'Shameful' Pete Hegseth Destroyed By Rivals and Labeled a 'Grifter' After Spending 'Billions' on Luxury Items — Including Lobster and Fancy Furniture

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth is feeling the heat for spending billions on luxury items.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth is feeling the wrath of regular Americans after it was discovered he spent billions on luxury items, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, March 10, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called out the Defense Secretary, labeling him a "true grifter."

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck Schumer Brands Pete Hegseth a 'Grifter'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth was called out by Chuck Schumer for his spending habits.

"Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS," Schumer went off on X.

He added: "But instead of lowering Americans’ healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan King Crabs, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano."

"A true grifter in every sense of the word," Schumer concluded.

Social media commentators also raged about "shameful" Hegseth's actions, as one reacted, "$93B in one month?! Now this is a real problem."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's Crazy Spending Details

Photo of Chuck Schumer
Source: MEGA

'A true grifter,' Schumer raged about the former Fox News personality.

Another noted, "Trump, Hegseth, [Kristi] Noem, [Kash] Patel, and [Pam] Bondi have been living luxuriously off the taxpayers. They've wasted over a billion dollars in living expenses regarding luxury properties, vehicles, private planes, clothing, and dining. It is so egregious."

While one user predicted, "midterms are going to be brutal for Republicans."

According to a recent analysis by the government watchdog Open the Books, Hegseth's Defense Department spent $93billion last September, the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

While there is pressure on federal agencies to spend all of their budgets by the end of the fiscal year or risk losing access to the cash moving forward, the former Fox News personality appeared to spend it all on bizarre items.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth is said to have dropped millions on seafood alone.

The 45-year-old reportedly dropped $2million on Alaskan king crab and almost $7million worth of lobster tail. However, that was not the end of it as Hegseth's department also used a chunk of its budget on ribeye steak... $15million. They also spent $124,000 worth of ice cream machines and another $140,000 on doughnuts.

Although it wasn't just food Hegseth was buying up, as he also put another $225million on furniture, including $60,000 on fancy Herman Miller recliners, and even $12,000 on fruit basket stands.

Even Air Force Chief of Staff Kenneth S. Wilsbach reaped the benefits, as nearly $100,000 was spent on a Steinway & Sons grand piano for his home.

Technology was key to Hegseth and staff as well, as $5.3million went toward Apple devices and $4million on Samsung devices.

Article continues below advertisement

'We'll Be Investigating'

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Hegseth for his outrageous spending.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Assassination Bombshell: New York Man, 32, Arrested Days Before He Planned to Kill Prez and 'Stick a Hot Metal Rod in His Throat'

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama

Michelle Obama Admits She and Barack Are 'Navigating a New Phase' of Marriage — After Months of Divorce Speculation

Hegseth also wrapped up the spending at the end of the month, by spending $50.1billion on just grants and contracts. Hegseth has already received pushback for his spending habits from several notable figures, including Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

She raged on X: "In addition to billions of taxpayer dollars being burned in this war in Iran, reports are showing that Sec. Pete Hegseth blew $93 billion in federal DOD funding at the end of last year on..." before listing all of the items purchased.

"You better believe we’ll be investigating," she warned.

Governor Gavin Newsom's press office also mocked Hegseth by posting an image of him on a recliner surrounded by all his purchases, including a soft-serve machine.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Even President Trump's rival, Jimmy Kimmel, poked fun at Hegseth on his late-night show.

"I think one of the things that’s most troubling about this is how excited Pete Hegseth gets to bomb people," Kimmel joked on-air. "Like he would do it even if he wasn’t getting paid. Just for the love of it. Just for the hell of it. But he is getting paid, and he’s spending a lot of money."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.