'She's Mean': Kathie Lee Gifford Under Fire for 'Shady' Remarks About LGBTQ+ Community During Rare Podcast Interview

The entertainer made the quick aside while discussing how she has so many gay friends during an appearance on Fox News host Tomi Lahren's podcast, which resulted in a slight bru-haha.

Kathie Lee Gifford 's off-the-cuff comment about there being "too many letters" in the LGBTQIA+ alphabet got her in hot water with some fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"You know what I know is acting. I hear he's become a man of faith, though," Gifford responded about her limited knowledge of LaBeouf.

He added, "I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that. Yeah. I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me."

The Fury actor later went on to claim in an interview that the scuffle occurred because, "When I’m standing by myself and three gays are next to me touching my leg, I get scared."

Lahren did a quick catch-up on current events and asked Gifford if she had heard of actor Shia LaBeouf , who was recently arrested during Mardi Gras in New Orleans for battery.

"He did an interview, and it was kind of, some people would say, maybe an unhinged interview, but he was asked about his turning to Christ and the Bible, and the interviewer asked him about homosexuality in the Bible, and he said, 'Yeah, I've never had a problem with gay people.' But when asked what the Bible says, his answer was 'nah,'" the conservative podcaster explained about LaBeouf saying the Bible was against homosexuality.

"The scriptures do have something to say about it," Gifford noted.

Lahren countered, "When you kind of rectify that with popular culture and maybe how we interpret the Bible. How would you explain that to somebody who says, 'You know what? I want to be such a hardcore Christian, but I'm also big into LGBTQ. How do I reconcile those two things?'"

"That one is a four-letter word, and it's called love. L-o-v-e," the former Regis and Kathie Lee co-host shared.