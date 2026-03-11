EXCLUSIVE: Why Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Desperate' to Get Princess Diana's Most Loyal Butler on His Staff

An email buried in the millions of files released by the U.S. Justice Department in January on the Epstein case shows Burrell, 67, was wanted as an employee after impressing as a conference speaker.

The March 2001 document hailed the manservant the "class act" of the event and highlighted his 21 years working for the royal family. It added: "We highly recommend investigating the possibility of him conducting training sessions for our staff."

Burrell was branded Diana's most loyal "rock" when he served the royal from the late 1980s.

He hit out at being named in the Epstein files dump: "It turns out that someone, whose name is redacted, was emailing someone else and had suggested me."

"It's sickening," he added. "Clearly, I wasn't right for whoever these individuals were, as I was never contacted by them or Epstein, whom I have never spoken to, let alone met. But like everyone else, hearing snippets from these nefarious files, I would like to know why there are so many names being redacted."

"It makes no sense that such serious, heinous alleged crimes have taken place, and some people are being shielded," Burrell added.