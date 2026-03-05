EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Lashed by Princess Diana's Most Loyal Bodyguard in Wake of Epstein Probe
March 5 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has been branded "one of the most arrogant individuals" on the planet by Princess Diana's former protection officer, as the disgraced royal faces huge scrutiny in the wake of the widening Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ken Wharfe, a former Scotland Yard inspector and SAS-trained royal protection officer who guarded Diana between 1988 and 1993, made the remarks during an appearance on the Suddenly Single podcast.
'The Most Arrogant Individual'
Wharfe, who worked closely with Diana until shortly before she died in 1997, said he had encountered Andrew, now 66, several times during his years serving the royal family and formed an immediate negative impression of the man once known as the Duke of York. The comments come after Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to allegations that confidential information may have been shared with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has not been charged and has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Wharfe said his experience dealing with Andrew left him with a deeply unfavorable view.
He said: "I did, on a few occasions, have dealings with him in a professional capacity. I found him to be one of the most arrogant individuals I've ever had the misfortune of meeting."
'Excruciatingly Toxic' Topic Takes Over Royal Family
Wharfe also explained he had tried to avoid speaking publicly about the controversy surrounding Windsor for months but felt the continuing developments had made silence impossible.
He said, "Ever since the Epstein crisis that hit the Royal Family, I've taken a personal stand on this. The whole issue of the Duke of York, as he was, and now Mountbatten-Windsor, is excruciatingly toxic, and continues to be."
The former protection officer added the scandal surrounding Andrew and his association with Epstein continues to dominate headlines and raise new questions about the royal family's handling of the affair.
"There isn't a day now, in the last six months, where there hasn't been a story surrounding the Duke of York, Windsor's association with Epstein, which has now brought into contact his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson," he noted.
Andrew was arrested on February 19 – his 66th birthday – amid allegations that he passed confidential information to Epstein during his time serving as Britain's trade envoy. Investigators are examining claims the alleged information exchanges may have occurred while Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges, was seeking influence and connections among powerful figures around the world.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with an offense.
King Charles Faces Monarchy Restructuring Challenges
Wharfe suggested the ongoing controversy has cast a long shadow over the monarchy, particularly for King Charles, 77, who now faces the challenge of managing the fallout from his younger brother's legal troubles while attempting to modernize the institution and continue his cancer treatment.
He said: "The King himself is going through a very difficult period of life, trying to sort out his younger brother's problems. But William and Harry, particularly, were to be part of the King's future design of the monarchy."
Wharfe added the absence of Prince Harry, 41, who stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, had complicated those plans.
"Unfortunately, (Charles has) lost that third, that Harry third, who I think was an important part of restructuring the monarchy for the future," Wharfe explained.