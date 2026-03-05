EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Lashed by Princess Diana's Most Loyal Bodyguard in Wake of Epstein Probe

Wharfe, who worked closely with Diana until shortly before she died in 1997, said he had encountered Andrew, now 66, several times during his years serving the royal family and formed an immediate negative impression of the man once known as the Duke of York. The comments come after Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, linked to allegations that confidential information may have been shared with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has not been charged and has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Wharfe said his experience dealing with Andrew left him with a deeply unfavorable view.

He said: "I did, on a few occasions, have dealings with him in a professional capacity. I found him to be one of the most arrogant individuals I've ever had the misfortune of meeting."