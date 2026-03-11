Erika Kirk Accused of 'Lying' for Claiming She 'Doesn't Want Fame' — 'Damage Control Mode Activated'

Erika Kirk is under fire online after resurfacing an old video insisting she never wanted fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 37-year-old widow of murdered conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted the clip to Instagram on March 10.

'I Don't Want the Fame'

Source: mega The conservative activist shared a clip discussing her faith and former pageant career.

She told followers it was recorded "a few years ago" while she was speaking on a panel about faith and her life after leaving the pageant world. But the message quickly sparked outrage in the comments section, with people accusing Erika of trying to distance herself from the spotlight despite maintaining a high-profile public presence. In the resurfaced footage, Erika spoke candidly about a turning point she says changed how she viewed success and recognition. "It was one of those moments where I really understood what it meant to just fall to the ground and tear your clothes and say, 'I don't want anything to do with this anymore,'" she said. "I don't want the fame that comes with it. I don't want the pride. Oh my gosh, I don't want the pride." Erika previously held the title of Miss Arizona USA after winning the pageant on her 23rd birthday in 2011.

Critics quickly flooded the comments, accusing Erika Kirk of contradicting her own message.

'Tug of War'

Source: mega In the clip, Erika warned about the pressures fame can place on young women.

During the discussion, she described wrestling with conflicting ambitions before ultimately choosing a different path. "It was this weird tug of war, and she just looked at me, and she was like, 'You can no longer chase paper and glitter,'" Erika said, though she did not specify who she was referring to. "And for me, I never compromised after that. And even to this day, it doesn't matter." She also warned about the pressure public platforms can place on young women, particularly when appearance becomes tied to success. "If you don't handle that platform properly, I've seen what it can do to young women that think they need their lips bigger, their hair bigger, their teeth whiter," she said. "Like I've seen what happens when you don't keep God and Jesus as your focus." Erika added the moment ultimately strengthened her faith. "It was one of those moments where I'm completely sold out for Christ," she said. "After the pageant world, the crown was great; it was a great experience. My faith grew from there, but it was one of those moments where I never looked back," she said. "I will never compromise. I will never be ashamed of my faith. I will never put it in a box."

Source: mega Some commenters compared Erika to Meghan Markle amid the criticism.

Online critics, however, were quick to challenge the sentiment. "I don't want the fame. I just hopped into the CEO position ASAP and stepped out in glittered-up suits like a celebrity at every event after," one commenter wrote. "I find it a bit comical she's talking about being done with the glitter, and she has sequins on her shoes & giant metal beads on her shirt," another user posted. A third person added: "No longer chase paper and glitter. Literally stand on stage in a glitter pant suit."

'This is Exactly What You Wanted'

Source: mega Another person questioned why she was on reality TV is she doesn't want fame.