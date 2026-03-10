Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Trump Appoints Charlie's Widow to Key Advisory Board of US Air Force Academy — 'This Seems Highly Suspicious'

While the Air Force Academy itself has not issued a formal announcement about the appointment, political outlets, including The Hill, reported Tuesday that Erika's name has already appeared among the board’s current members.

She is listed as one of five individuals appointed by Donald, with another seat on the panel currently vacant.

The board also includes several prominent political figures. Among Donald’s other selections in March 2025 were Republican Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Dina Powell, who served as deputy national security adviser for strategy during Donald's first administration.

The majority of the remaining seats are held by members of Congress from both parties.

Republican Senators Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma — the latter recently named as Donald's pick to replace former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — were added by Senate Majority Leader John Thune.