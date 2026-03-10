Erika Kirk Faces Backlash After Trump Appoints Charlie's Widow to Key Advisory Board of US Air Force Academy — 'This Seems Highly Suspicious'
March 10 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Erika Kirk faced backlash after President Donald Trump selected the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk for a prominent advisory role tied to the U.S. Air Force Academy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old has been appointed to the academy's board of visitors, a 16-member oversight panel at the Colorado Springs military institution.
Erika Kirk Appointed by Donald Trump
The group reviews issues including "the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters," according to the website.
The appointment raised eyebrows online, particularly because Erika's husband previously served on the same board before he was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September.
Charlie had joined the advisory panel a year earlier after being tapped by Donald. His widow is now stepping into the same role following his death.
Who Else Is on the Board?
While the Air Force Academy itself has not issued a formal announcement about the appointment, political outlets, including The Hill, reported Tuesday that Erika's name has already appeared among the board’s current members.
She is listed as one of five individuals appointed by Donald, with another seat on the panel currently vacant.
The board also includes several prominent political figures. Among Donald’s other selections in March 2025 were Republican Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Dina Powell, who served as deputy national security adviser for strategy during Donald's first administration.
The majority of the remaining seats are held by members of Congress from both parties.
Republican Senators Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma — the latter recently named as Donald's pick to replace former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — were added by Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
'Perfect Choice'
The White House defended the decision in a statement, with spokesperson Olivia Wales describing Erika as a "perfect choice" for the position, per The Guardian.
"Charlie Kirk served proudly on the board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country," Wales said.
"Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and will be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our nation safe, strong, and free."
'Why This Person?'
Since her husband's death, Erika has remained closely involved with Turning Point USA, the conservative organization he founded. She now serves as the group's chair and chief executive.
Her public profile has also continued to grow. The former Miss Arizona pageant winner was recognized by Donald during his State of the Union address in February.
She is additionally scheduled to appear alongside Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at an event in Little Rock promoting Turning Point’s "Club America" program.
Still, critics questioned the appointment online.
One user wrote on X: "WHY? This seems highly suspicious. Of all the people with military backgrounds, qualified for that position, why this person?"