EXCLUSIVE: I Am a Private Investigator — This is Why I'm Convinced Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Was an Amateur

Days after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, disappeared from her property in Catalina Foothills, authorities released shocking footage of a man – believed to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, thick gloves, a backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.

Reflecting on the concerning images captured by Nancy's doorbell camera, Ribacoff-Mooney pointed out the "firearm seen in the footage is incorrectly carried" by the potential kidnapper, which could suggest the person was "not familiar with weapons."

She further noted a "criminal" would want their weapon to be "concealed, yet he has it out in the open."

"Could he have had it this way because it was dark and night, yes, but typically a criminal wouldn’t have an exposed firearm which would draw attention to themselves," added the investigator.