EXCLUSIVE: I Am a Private Investigator — This is Why I'm Convinced Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Was an Amateur
March 11 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
The person suspected of abducting Nancy Guthrie left a series of subtle clues in the eerie surveillance footage that indicated he didn't know what he was doing when he seemingly snatched up the ailing 84-year-old.
Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, who is a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the unknown assailant didn't act like a "seasoned criminal" when he walked up to the door of Nancy's home.
'Not Familiar With Weapons'
Days after Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, disappeared from her property in Catalina Foothills, authorities released shocking footage of a man – believed to be between 5'9 and 5'10 – wearing a ski mask, thick gloves, a backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.
Reflecting on the concerning images captured by Nancy's doorbell camera, Ribacoff-Mooney pointed out the "firearm seen in the footage is incorrectly carried" by the potential kidnapper, which could suggest the person was "not familiar with weapons."
She further noted a "criminal" would want their weapon to be "concealed, yet he has it out in the open."
"Could he have had it this way because it was dark and night, yes, but typically a criminal wouldn’t have an exposed firearm which would draw attention to themselves," added the investigator.
'They Did Not Come Prepared'
The footage also showed the suspect seemingly noticing the doorbell camera and awkwardly attempting to block its view with nearby foliage.
"Covering up the camera does not get rid of the data that is recorded though," Ribacoff-Mooney clarified. "The camera has audio and video capabilities and information regarding an audio file has not been released."
"They did not come prepared for it, which is why the suspect grabbed the weeds from the garden area and tried to cover the camera," she concluded.
Ribacoff-Mooney additionally noted the person caught on camera was wearing a stuffed backpack with "reflective strips or ties" on it, making it easier to be seen at night.
The bag itself was later identified as an Ozark Trailer hiker backpack sold by Walmart.
On top of all that, the alleged kidnapper's decision to approach the door rather than find "another avenue to enter," was yet another important clue that they were likely not a professional.
Concerns for Nancy Guthrie's Health
As the search for the missing elderly woman nears the six-week mark, one of the biggest ongoing concerns is Nancy's health. It's been reported that the 84-year-old suffered from high blood pressure, had trouble walking, and had a pacemaker from past cardiac issues. She was also reportedly on several medications.
"We’re past a 30 day supply which most doctors prescribe. We would have to hope that they took her medications with her," Ribacoff-Mooney explained to Radar. "If I was leading the investigation, I would be looking at pharmaceutical records to see if there is an individual with a new prescription or multiple that match hers that were ordered or picked up all at once."
Ribacoff-Mooney added, "I believe that right now we are working towards recovering Nancy versus saving Nancy."