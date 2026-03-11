Trump Assassination Bombshell: New York Man, 32, Arrested Days Before He Planned to Kill Prez and 'Stick a Hot Metal Rod in His Throat'

According to the FBI, Hamm's threatening comments began on Jan. 8, when he allegedly posted, "I'll kill Donald Trump first chance i f---ing get."

The following day, he wrote that he had "1,000 rounds for ICE," adding, "I got my scope on them now."

His disturbing comments continued throughout the next two months, including threats of "I say imma pull my gun out and start shooting people over this s—," "Shoot to kill MAGA," and "Trump is gonna be on his knees when I stick this piping hot metal rod in and out his throat."

The 32-year-old also warned: "Just know if you come to my door I'm gonna die with a gun in my hand pointing at ICE or some Federal Agent. I'm not going to a concentration camp."