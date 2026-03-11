Trump Assassination Bombshell: New York Man, 32, Arrested Days Before He Planned to Kill Prez and 'Stick a Hot Metal Rod in His Throat'
A Binghamton, New York, man was allegedly just days away from trying to assassinate President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr. has been charged with making violent threats against Trump and others in a series of YouTube posts in January and February.
Jeffrey Scott Hamm Jr.'s Threatening Posts Revealed
According to the FBI, Hamm's threatening comments began on Jan. 8, when he allegedly posted, "I'll kill Donald Trump first chance i f---ing get."
The following day, he wrote that he had "1,000 rounds for ICE," adding, "I got my scope on them now."
His disturbing comments continued throughout the next two months, including threats of "I say imma pull my gun out and start shooting people over this s—," "Shoot to kill MAGA," and "Trump is gonna be on his knees when I stick this piping hot metal rod in and out his throat."
The 32-year-old also warned: "Just know if you come to my door I'm gonna die with a gun in my hand pointing at ICE or some Federal Agent. I'm not going to a concentration camp."
'Probably This Week'
In his final message before his arrest, Hamm allegedly wrote that he was "about to burn this entire government down," adding, "Probably this week I'm getting my guns out of storage and I'm gonna go shoot up ICE."
Federal investigators were first alerted to Hamm by Google, which identified his statements as "an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury to a person or persons," the FBI said.
Hamm allegedly confirmed his online profile and confessed to making the threatening comments, according to a probable cause affidavit.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarcone told Radar in a statement: "The defendant used interstate communications to threaten President Trump, ICE agents, and others with acts of violence.
"This Office, together with the FBI, will pursue anyone who makes such threats swiftly and aggressively."
The FBI Announces Charges
Hamm is currently detained in a federal facility. He faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.
"The defendant would have been better off saving his breath," Sarcone added. "Now he’ll have plenty of time to reflect on his words while facing the consequences for them in federal court.
"Threats of this nature will not be tolerated, and anyone who ignores this warning will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Authorities Promise Justice
Special Agent in Charge Tremaroli also weighed in, telling Radar: "Mr. Hamm tried to hide behind a keyboard, but this arrest should prove if you’re making dangerous threats of violence online, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable.
"Threats of violence against the President, public officials, law enforcement, or any member of our community are illegal and will not be tolerated.
"FBI Albany will continue to leverage the partnerships and resources of our Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to identify, investigate, and ensure anyone taking part in such illegal activity is brought to justice."