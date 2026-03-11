Michelle Obama Admits She and Barack Are 'Navigating a New Phase' of Marriage — After Months of Divorce Speculation

The former first couple went through a rough patch after leaving the White House and becoming empty nesters, and now Michelle, 64, says their new chapters are taking "time" for adjustment.

Michelle Obama got incredibly candid about where she is currently at in her marriage to husband Barack , revealing they're "navigating" a new phase through uncharted waters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Obama said she and husband Barack are in in a 'new phase.'

"I think it's a new phase for us, which takes time," the Becoming author continued about how she and her husband are having to rediscover themselves as individuals as well as together.

"Our kids are grown. They’re out. We're looking at each other like, 'Hey, I remember you,'" Michelle said during the March 11 episode of her IMO podcast while discussing life with Barack, 64, after daughters Malia , 27, and Sasha , 24, moved out.

"My husband did the hardest job," Michelle noted of Barack's two terms as president. "He reached the top of the thing you could do. Now he's got work to do, individual work to figure out, 'Where am I gonna be? What do I wanna say? Who do I want to be?'"

"I'm doing the same thing. That's a whole new assignment, right?" Michelle explained to guests Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe.

She added, "That you have to factor in to the newness of now we're doing this, we're back to just me and him. It takes time, is all I'm saying. All of these new stages take time for adjustment."