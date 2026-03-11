EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Living in Horrific Limbo' Amid Fears Prince William 'Wants Their Heads on Chopping Block'
March 11 2026, Updated 4:49 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be "living in a horrific limbo" as anxiety grows inside royal circles that Prince William may want their future roles dramatically curtailed – leaving the sisters fearful they could end up with their "heads on the chopping block" as the monarchy tightens its ranks.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, daughters of shamed Sarah Ferguson, 66, and Andrew Windsor, also 66, have found themselves caught in an increasingly uncomfortable position as scrutiny surrounding their parents intensifies following the publication of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial in New York.
The sisters, both married with young families and established lives outside formal royal duties, are said to be navigating rising pressure within the royal household as King Charles III, 77, and his heir William, 43, continue efforts to slim down the working monarchy.
One society insider has now said the sisters now feel trapped between family loyalty and fears about their own standing within the royal structure.
The source told us: "Beatrice and Eugenie feel like they are living in horrific limbo. They have spent years carefully building respectable private lives, yet the fallout from their parents' controversies keeps circling back to them."
A 'Real Concern' With Prince William
The insider added anxiety has grown as discussions about the monarchy's future intensify.
They said: "There is a real concern that Prince William wants their heads on the chopping block as part of a harder line on which royals should remain publicly associated with the institution."
Palace aides tell us the pressure on the princesses has been compounded by their mother's attempts to repair her public reputation.
Sarah Ferguson Looks To Daughters For Support
According to another insider, Ferguson has privately hoped her daughters' royal and high society connections could help her regain acceptance in elite circles.
The source said: "Sarah appears convinced that her daughters represent a pathway back into the social world she once moved in so comfortably. She believes Beatrice and Eugenie's friendships and reputations could open doors for her again."
That expectation, insiders said, has placed the sisters in an increasingly fraught position.
One source close to the family noted: "The girls are stuck in the middle. On one side, they have a mother who hopes they will help rehabilitate her reputation, and on the other, they are aware that William is determined to protect the monarchy's image.
"That is why people say they are living in a horrific limbo, because every move they make risks being interpreted politically."
Royal Sisters Focus On Protecting Their Families
Beatrice is married to property developer Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, and is the mother of daughters Sienna and Athena, as well as stepmother to Mapelli Mozzi's son Christopher "Wolfie." Eugenie is married to businessman Jack Brooksbank, and the couple shares two sons, August and Ernest.
Both sisters have spent years building careers and social networks largely outside official royal duties.
Another senior society figure said influential circles have grown weary of the recurring controversies connected to their parents.
They added: "Amongst those who move in those circles, there is a palpable exhaustion with the drama surrounding Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Every fresh headline revives the same questions and feelings of fatigue and frustration."
A palace aide said the situation has left the sisters carrying reputational consequences they did not create.
They said: "Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively found themselves managing fallout from events they had no role in. Their main concern now is protecting their families and their own reputations."
Another source added fears about William's long-term plans for the monarchy have heightened the tension.
They confided, "William is seen as determined to run a tighter, smaller operation. When people talk about him wanting certain royals' heads on the chopping block, it reflects a belief that only a small group will remain closely associated with the crown."