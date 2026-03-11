Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Camilla Parker Bowles
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Sparks Howls of Rage Over Her Female Abuse Calls Amid Andrew Windsor's Epstein Scandal

Split photo of Queen Camilla and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla is catching plenty of flack for her latest speech.

March 11 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Queen Camilla delivered a speech condemning abuse and violence against women during an International Women's Day event – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she has been slated as a "brazen hypocrite" over the move due to her brother-in-law Andrew Windsor's growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The 78-year-old told survivors they are not alone and criticized those who "heap abuse on others without thought of consequence."

Photo of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla delivered a speech on violence against women.

Camilla spoke at an event on Tuesday marking International Women's Day, which fell on 8 March, hosted by the Women of the World organisation at St James's Palace, London. The gathering also celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Women of the World movement and brought together campaigners, performers, and public figures, including Helen Mirren, Hannah Waddingham, Cherie Blair, and Penny Lancaster.

During the event, Camilla wore a badge bearing the phrase "Shame Must Change Sides," which had been given to her by French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot.

Her speech took place amid renewed attention on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal following legal developments involving her brother-in-law, who has previously faced allegations connected to his late pedophile pal.

Queen Camilla Calls For Support For Survivors

Photo of Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla told survivors they were not alone.

Camilla said: "To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not been believed, please know that you are not alone."

She added: "We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow, and sympathy.

"Every woman has a story. And these stories must be told. Because when we live in a culture of silence, we empower violence against women and girls."

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Critics quickly labeled the message hypocritical, as her brother-in-law, Andrew Windsor, has a connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Camilla also criticized abusive behavior online, saying it contributed to wider patterns of harm.

She said: "And we cannot be surprised by physical cruelty if, in digital forums, we turn a blind eye to those who heap abuse on others without thought of consequence.

"Every woman has a story. And so, too, does every man. Let us join together to, in Gisèle Pelicot's words, bring about 'a collective awakening.'"

"It's about education, respect, and kindness towards others. It's that simple."

'There Is a Lot of Anger Over Camilla's Speech'

Photo of Queen Camilla nd King Charles
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace declined to expand on the remarks.

Windsor has faced allegations from s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, who died in 2025 from suicide aged 41 after having accused him of sexual misconduct linked to his pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince, stripped of his royal titles in October by his older brother King Charles, 77, has always denied the allegations and later reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, thought to have been around $15million, without admitting liability.

When asked if Camilla's speech was a "thinly veiled" reference to the Epstein scandal, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I think Her Majesty's speech speaks for itself."

A source told Radar: "There is a lot of anger over Camilla's speech. The feeling was either she should come out and slam Andrew or say nothing at all.

"There are a lot of questions she and Charles are facing over what they really knew about Andrew and his relationship with Epstein, and her speech is provoking howls of rage in some quarters for not being direct enough."

They added: "It's almost laughable someone in her position is not addressing her brother-in-law's links to a known pedophile, abuser of women, and s-- trafficker in an International Women's Day address."

