Shia LaBeouf Slammed for 'Gay People Scare Me' Comments From 'Unhinged' Interview Amid Mardi Gras Arrests — 'He Needs Attention'

The 39-year-old star was arrested on February 17 after getting into a fight outside of a bar in New Orleans during the city's annual booze-soaked celebrations and charged with two counts of battery.

He was then arrested again on February 26 in connection with the incident after the judge learned of alleged homophobic insults thrown during the street fight, with a third battery charge added, and the movie star was required to post a $5,000 bail.

During a candid interview with investigative journalist Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 News on YouTube, released hours before his second arrest, LaBeouf bizarrely blamed his violent outburst on gay men flirting with him.

He told Callaghan, "I'll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me. When I'm, like, standing by myself and three gays are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that's homophobic, then I'm that. Yeah."