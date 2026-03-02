Your tip
Shia LaBeouf Slammed for 'Gay People Scare Me' Comments From 'Unhinged' Interview Amid Mardi Gras Arrests — 'He Needs Attention'

picture of Shia LaBeouf
Source: @Channel5YouTube; MEGA

Shia LaBeouf has been slammed for making 'homophobic comments' in relation to his arrests during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans last week.

March 2 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf has been slammed for saying "gay people scare me" while trying to explain his arrests during Mardi Gras celebrations last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Transformers star, 39, blamed his scuffle at the New Orleans parade on "big gay people" during a TV interview, which many viewers have dubbed "unhinged."

How Did Shia LaBeouf Try To Defend Arrests?

picture of Shia LaBeouf
Source: @Channel5YouTube

LaBeouf claimed 'big gay people are scary to me' while attempting to defend his actions.

The 39-year-old star was arrested on February 17 after getting into a fight outside of a bar in New Orleans during the city's annual booze-soaked celebrations and charged with two counts of battery.

He was then arrested again on February 26 in connection with the incident after the judge learned of alleged homophobic insults thrown during the street fight, with a third battery charge added, and the movie star was required to post a $5,000 bail.

During a candid interview with investigative journalist Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 News on YouTube, released hours before his second arrest, LaBeouf bizarrely blamed his violent outburst on gay men flirting with him.

He told Callaghan, "I'll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me. When I'm, like, standing by myself and three gays are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that's homophobic, then I'm that. Yeah."

Shia LaBeouf Blames His Behavior On Booze

Source: @Channel5YouTube

LaBeouf spoke out in a TV interview with Andrew Callaghan.

LaBeouf claimed this was the cause of the incident that led to his arrest at the famously LGBT friendly event, later adding to these homophobic comments by saying: "I'm good with gay, (but) be gay over there, though. Don't be gay in my lap."

In a more conciliatory tone, the Disturbia star blamed his behavior on his intoxication, adding that "everything I'm saying is nonsense."

He also accepted he should never have thrown hands, saying: "I am wrong for touching anyone. Ever. And that's the end of my statement on this whole s---."

Reacting to his "crazy" interview, social media users lashed out at his controversial comments on X.

One wrote: "That's a really disappointing and harmful thing for him to say publicly," and another added: "This is why he no longer has a career."

Pals Fear 'Tragic Ending For Star — Unless He Makes One Vital Change

picture of shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

LaBeouf needs to quit booze of face a 'tragic ending', pals of his fear.

A third chimed in: "This is literally homophobic," as a fourth commented: "I miss the days when he was just into Transformers."

"His career is tanking; he needs attention," a user suggested.

Meanwhile, friends of the actor fear he faces a "tragic ending" if he fails to stop boozing. A source told PageSix: "This guy has got to find a way to get sober or die; eventually, this is all going to a tragic ending."

picture of shia LaBeouf
Source: MEGA

The former Disney star doesn't believe he needs rehab and blames issues on 'ego.'

"His behavior sounds like an addict," the pal continued. "It's just sad that someone with so much to live for continually puts himself at risk."

However, LaBeouf doesn’t believe he's an addict — and doesn’t think he needs rehab.

Speaking in his Channel 5 interview, the Even Stevens alum said he believes he has a "small man complex," explaining, "I think it's something that has to do with anger and ego more so than my drinking."

