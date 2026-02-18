Shia's Secret Heartache: Troubled Actor LaBeouf 'Split' from Wife Mia Goth before Mardi Gras Brawl and Moved to New Orleans to be near Family
Feb. 18 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET
Shia LaBeouf secretly split from wife Mia Goth before his arrest over a New Orleans bar brawl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled actor, 39, separated from the Pearl star, 32, last year, however it’s yet to be confirmed if divorce papers have been filed, according to PageSix.
Relationship Plagued By Bust-Ups
Insiders claims the Transformers star moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family members.
The pair met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and married in Las Vegas four years later.
They made their red-carpet debut two years later for his film Fury in London, but by 2015 they were filmed having a wild argument in Germany.
They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022, but their relationship was marred by bust-ups.
In 2018, the couple filed for divorce, but they were still wearing their wedding rings in March 2020 while riding bikes together in Los Angeles.
Star Lauded Wife For 'Saving My Life'
That same year, the Disney alum said Goth "saved my f–king life… She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her… She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."
During one of their breaks, LaBeouf was linked to FKA Twigs between 2018 and 2019, and later to Margaret Qualley in 2020.
Last year, LaBeouf's wedding ring was off again after Goth flew into another rage after her husband was involved in another bar brawl in Scotland.
LaBeouf was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring when he was arrested in the Louisiana city on Tuesday morning after allegedly getting into a brawl while celebrating Mardi Gras.
The actor was seen running from jail on Tuesday after spending the night before bars following an altercation with fellow revelers.
While another new video showed LeBeouf headbutt a man during a heated confrontation, striking him straight in the face with a having previously shouted obscenities towards the reveler
Hospitalized After Bar Brawl
Another new video shows the actor pinned to the ground without a shirt as a bystander held him down.
He was then pictured being treated by paramedics, with his white t-shirt draped over his head.
The New Orleans Police Department confirmed the star was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries before being booked.
The former child actor is now facing two charges of simple battery.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had been on a three-day bender prior to the incident, with one doorman describing his "inebriated" behavior as "somewhat belligerent."
Another bartender echoed similar sentiments, claiming the troubled star is "terrorizing the city."
LaBeouf's past has been riddled with legal issues and arrests for alcohol-related incidents. In 2016, he spoke to Variety about his issues with drinking, claiming that being under the influence sent him "haywire."
"I can’t f--- with none of it. I’ve got to keep my head low," he explained. "I got a Napoleonic complex. I start drinking, and I feel smaller than I am, and I get louder than I should. It’s just not for me, dude."