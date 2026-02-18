Shia's Secret Heartache: Troubled Actor LaBeouf 'Split' from Wife Mia Goth before Mardi Gras Brawl and Moved to New Orleans to be near Family

Insiders claims the Transformers star moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family members.

The pair met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and married in Las Vegas four years later.

They made their red-carpet debut two years later for his film Fury in London, but by 2015 they were filmed having a wild argument in Germany.

They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022, but their relationship was marred by bust-ups.

In 2018, the couple filed for divorce, but they were still wearing their wedding rings in March 2020 while riding bikes together in Los Angeles.